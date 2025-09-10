Arsenal advancing on agreements with TWO superstars in Andrea Berta masterclass, as Liverpool put to shame

Andrea Berta is delivering the goods again after a report revealed Arsenal fully expect to seal agreements with a pair of genuine superstars.

The departure of Edu took many by surprise in north London, though in Andrea Berta, Arsenal appear to have found the perfect replacement.

The Italian has made a flying start to life as Arsenal’s sporting director, with a series of critically important deals already secured.

Berta applied the finishing touches to Martin Zubimendi’s move, while Noni Madueke was plucked from Chelsea and a potent new No 9 arrived in the form of Viktor Gyokeres.

Those were just three of the EIGHT signings Arsenal made in Berta’s first window pulling the strings. But going slightly under the radar is the work he’s been doing on the homefront.

Arsenal have tied the likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Magalhaes down to new contracts during Berta’s short tenure so far.

However, the biggest challenge awaits, with bona fide superstars, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka, next on the agenda. The duo’s respective contracts both expire at the end of the 2026/27 season, meaning both have less than two years remaining.

According to reporter Charles Watts – who specialises in covering the Gunners – Arsenal are advancing in discussions with both players and are ‘confident’ of making breakthroughs.

“With the transfer window now closed the priority for Arsenal is to accelerate contract talks with Bukayo Saka and William Saliba,” wrote Watts in his column for CaughtOffside.

“Andrea Berta has done a good job when it comes to renewals since he arrived as sporting director, with Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly all penning new long term deals.

“But arguably the two most important renewals are yet to be agreed, with Saka and Saliba both now into the final two years of their current contracts.

“Talks have been ongoing for a while now with both players and Arsenal are confident that the discussions are going well and both will commit their futures to the north London club.

“I couldn’t say for sure when those deals will be agreed, because they are complicated and both Saka and Saliba were into the final year of their former deals before they last put pen to paper in 2023.

“The hope at Arsenal is that neither negotiation will drag on as long as that this time around and the noises around Saka are certainly very positive.

“Berta has had a lot on his plate since he arrived but he now does have a bit of time to really work on both renewals and Arsenal are confident that there will be progress soon.”

Arsenal putting Liverpool to shame

While the Gunners still have work to do to overtake Liverpool in the Premier League, they are one-upping the Reds when it comes to the contract stakes.

Liverpool tried and failed to retain Trent Alexander-Arnold who defected to Real Madrid in the summer. A similar situation is unfolding right now with Ibrahima Konate.

ICYMI: Reliable Real Madrid reporter drops Konate bombshell on Liverpool, as FIVE more sources give updates

Real Madrid plan to add at the heart of defence in each of the next two summers. Konate is their primary target for 2026 (when his contract expires) and Saliba is the dream target for 2027 (when his contract expires).

But if Berta can forge a fresh agreement with Saliba, there’ll be no move to the Bernabeu for the Frenchman who aged just 24, is already among the world’s leading centre-halves.