One of The Athletic’s Real Madrid reporters has shed new light on the future of Ibrahima Konate and it doesn’t make great reading for Liverpool.

History may repeat itself just one year apart if Konate winds up at Real Madrid next summer. Konate is in the final year of his contract and despite repeated Liverpool attempts to forge a new agreement, there’s no extension at Anfield in sight.

Rewind the clock one year ago and it’s around now that stories of Trent Alexander-Arnold moving to Real Madrid began to ramp up.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah were in the final year of their respective contracts at that time too. That pair would go on to extend their glittering stays on Merseyside with two-year extensions, though Alexander-Arnold saw the situation differently.

Ultimately, Real Madrid’s desperation to feature the right-back in the Club World Cup resulted in Liverpool collecting a modest €10m transfer fee.

Had the revamped and expanded CWC not been a factor, Alexander-Arnold – one of Liverpool’s most valuable assets – would’ve joined Real Madrid for nothing.

Konate’s situation appears to heading the same way and amid the noise, The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana – who specialises in covering Real Madrid – has shed light on what he’s hearing.

When asked if Real Madrid have any alternatives to Konate already in mind, such as Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven, Cortegana replied: “I haven’t heard anything about Van de Ven but Konate is a different case.

“Liverpool’s France centre-back is admired behind the scenes at Madrid. He is one of Europe’s elite defenders and his contract ends next summer.

“I don’t believe he was a real option in this summer window, with all due respect to other reporters’ information.”

Cortegana then dropped the bombshell when the trusted reporter revealed Real Madrid believe Konate wants to sign for them.

“Madrid believe Konate would like to play for them, but we don’t know how hard Liverpool are pushing for an extension,” he continued.

“Konate could be playing both sides in negotiations until he chooses the option that suits him best.”

What else is being said about Konate to Real Madrid?

That last line could give Liverpool hope. There’s no better way to secure the most lucrative terms possible than playing off two of the world’s biggest clubs against each other.

In any case, Marca – the unofficial mouthpiece of Real Madrid – claimed on September 8 that Konate leaving Liverpool next summer is a ‘sure thing.’

TBR reporter, Graeme Bailey, revealed Liverpool are in active discussions with Konate and his camp right now.

“I am told Liverpool’s footballing hierarchy, including chief Richard Hughes, have held talks this week, which is an indication from both sides that they are very much still open to a deal,” said Bailey earlier this week.

“Konate’s camp insists they have not reached an agreement to join a Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, etc – they are adamant that is not the case, but the closer we get to the New Year, it will become more and more unlikely that he re-signs.

“But let’s see how the talks go, Liverpool remain hopeful Konate will commit to fresh terms.”

Providing his take on the situation on YouTube, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Real Madrid’s interest in signing Konate is “genuine.”

Romano added Real Madrid “don’t want to upset” Liverpool, meaning the Reds still have time in “September, October, November, December” to convince Konate to stay. The centre-back would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid from January 1.

Romano concluded by stating Real Madrid are “very keen” on Konate but for now, the ball is still in Liverpool’s court.

Empire of the Kop claimed Liverpool could entertain the idea of a mid-season sale to ensure they don’t lose Konate for nothing six months later.

However, that scenario would only be viable for Liverpool if signing a worthy replacement in the same window.

Marc Guehi is Liverpool’s undisputed No 1 target at centre-back but the Reds WON’T reignite their move in January. Instead, Liverpool intend to wait until season’s end, at which point they’ll sign Guehi via free agency.

Konate, meanwhile, did little to quash the Real Madrid rumours while away with France during the international break.

Konate was asked by Telefoot if French teammate and Real Madrid striker, Kylian Mbappe, is trying to convince him to move to Madrid.

“He calls me every two hours,” replied Konate in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

