Arsenal ‘accelerate not a normal’ deal as Andrea Berta embarks on ‘big mission’

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is determined to stop William Saliba from leaving for Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano, as the defender’s comments on signing a potential new deal with the Gunners come to light.

Saliba is one of the best centre-backs in the world and is one of the top targets for Madrid. The defender is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer of 2027, and Madrid’s plan is to sign the France international central defender for a modest fee at the end of next season.

Los Blancos signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth earlier this summer, but Saliba remains Madrid’s ‘dream target’.

Arsenal, though, are determined to keep Saliba for the long term and are keen on the 24-year-old signing a new deal.

Trusted journalist Romano has revealed that Arsenal sporting director Berta is now going to take matters into his own hands and plans to ‘accelerate’ talks over a new deal to stop any potential move from Madrid.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Arsenal, another big mission is to extend the contract of William Saliba. Arsenal director Andrea Berta is really focused on this mission.

“It doesn’t mean that Arsenal won’t do anything else this summer, we’ll see what happens in the next two weeks, but it means their focus is on the Saliba story.

“Arsenal are in contact with his agents and believe that extending the contract of Saliba is really important. It’s not just a contract extension.

“It’s not a normal extension. Arsenal want to go for it strong and accelerate. They know Saliba is one of the big top names on the list of Florentino Perez at Real Madrid.

“It’s been like this for months. Arsenal want to avoid any Real Madrid attack, not for this summer but for 2026 or the future.”

William Saliba wants to sign new Arsenal contract

As Arsenal ‘accelerate’ their plan to tie down Saliba to a new deal, the defender himself has publicly said that he wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

On July 27, AFTV asked Saliba when he is going to sign a new contract with Arsenal.

“Hopefully soon,” said the defender, before crossing his fingers, pointing upwards and adding: “God is great.”

Saliba was also what he is looking forward to most about the 2025/26 season.

The Arsenal centre-back replied: “Winning everything. FA Cup, Champions League, Premier League and Carabao Cup, hopefully.”

Saliba going public with his stance on Arsenal future came just a day after journalist Sam Cohen revealed what the defender has told Madrid about swapping the Emirates Stadium for the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Cohen wrote on X at 9:55am on July 26: “Arsenal continue to maintain the stance that they want William Saliba to renew his contract & are confident he will do so.

“Understand contact has taken place in recent weeks between Saliba’s camp and Real Madrid, but they were told that Saliba is content at Arsenal and does not want to move before the World Cup.”

AS, which has close ties to the Madrid hierarchy, has reported that even if the Spanish and European powerhouse offer Arsenal €100million (£87.4m, $117.5m) for Saliba, the Gunners will not sell him this summer.

