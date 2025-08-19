Arsenal are adamant they don't want to see William Saliba leave

Arsenal have reportedly rejected approaches from both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid for one of their biggest stars, making it clear he is not for sale.

The Gunners own some of the best players in the Premier League. That is evidenced by the fact they have been one of the starring sides in the league over the past three seasons, finishing second in each of them.

In essentially every area of the pitch there is at least one huge name, with Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, William Saliba and David Raya all crucial in attack, midfield, defence and in goal, respectively.

It’s Saliba who there is most danger of losing, though, as PSG and Real Madrid have both been pushing hard for the Arsenal defender of late.

Given he is out of contract in 2027, there is danger that if he does not pen a new deal, he could walk away for free to one of those sides.

For now, Just Arsenal reports the Gunners have made it ‘crystal clear that Saliba is not for sale’, and have rejected approaches from both of the aforementioned European juggernauts.

The Frenchman is seen as a ‘cornerstone’ of the Arsenal defence for years to come, and they are determined to tie him down to a new deal.

Arsenal want to pay Saliba big money

A report has previously stated that in attempts to tie Saliba down to a new deal, Arsenal were willing to offer up a huge sum.

Currently earning £190,000 per week, it’s said the defender will be offered close to £300,000 per week to stay.

That sum would certainly reflect his status not only as one of Arsenal’s best players, but one of the best in the Premier League.

Losing the defender would be hugely detrimental to a side who want to be the best in England, so doing whatever it takes to keep him at the club seems worth it.

Arsenal round-up: Rodrygo’s price drops

Arsenal have been linked with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo all summer, and have been told that his price has dropped.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has stated Real would accept £52million at the back end of the summer, down from the £86million that TEAMtalk sources have been informed of.

Real superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told the club not to let Rodrygo go, though.

Elsewhere, a report has tipped Arsenal to land Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in 2026, when his contract is up.

