Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly has reportedly ‘grown frustrated’ by his situation at the club, while his ‘most likely’ transfer has emerged.

The talented teenager was always likely to be a victim of Arsenal‘s immense summer spending last summer and he has seen his minutes significantly reduced this season.

After his breakout campaign in 2025/26, Lewis-Skelly has only made one Premier League start this season, with the England international firmly behind Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie in the pecking order.

A report on Friday claimed Lewis-Skelly is among five ‘main candidates’ to be sold by Arsenal, who ‘must’ sell at least one first-team star to balance the books in the summer.

Now, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims Lewis-Skelly is ‘frustrated’ and ‘could quit’ Arsenal in the summer, with a ‘loan exit considered most likely’ for the versatile defender.

Lewis Skelly may ‘push’ for transfer

It has been a disappointing campaign for Lewis-Skelly, who does need to be playing more regularly if he is to continue his development. But Arsenal would be foolish to cash in on the youngster, who has immense potential as a left-back and midfielder.

A loan move to a European giant, a la Ethan Nwaneri, is certainly the best next step for Lewis-Skelly, whose game time is unlikely to increase too much if he sticks around at Arsenal next season.

And O’Rourke suspects Lewis-Skelly will ‘force’ a transfer in the summer if he ultimately decides that he “wants to be playing regularly”.

“If he continues to find himself as third choice left back at Arsenal, there might be an opportunity for him to go out on loan,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“Obviously, he had a real breakthrough season last year, Lewis-Skelly, when he was outstanding for Arsenal and ended up signing a new contract. But Mikel Arteta has preferred Hincapie and Calafiori and they are two outstanding defenders, so it’s been hard for Lewis-Skelly to get opportunities.

“He’s made just one start in the Premier League and he is frustrated about that, but it’s been difficult to get into Arteta’s star-studded line-up right now.

“It’s something that the club might look at and the player himself might want to look to push for if he wants to be playing regularly.”

