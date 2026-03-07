Real Madrid media DESTROY Alexander-Arnold after latest defensive disasterclass – ‘lost’, ‘bewildered’, ‘slow’, ‘incredibly weak’

The notoriously ruthless Marca have torn into Trent Alexander-Arnold after another woeful defensive showing for Real Madrid, and TEAMtalk can confirm Liverpool’s stance on bringing him back to England, with Manchester City known to be circling.

Marca – often known as Real Madrid’s unofficial mouthpiece in the media – will do all they can to spin external stories in Los Blancos’ favour. But when it comes to reporting on those already at the club, they’re never shy in taking shots.

It’s no secret summer signing, Alexander-Arnold, excels at the offensive side of the game and struggles with the defensive elements.

Aged 27, those aspects of his game are set in stone and we’re too late in the day for Alexander-Arnold to suddenly become a defensive wall.

Nevertheless, after another poor showing on the defensive end in Real’s narrow 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Friday night, Marca went in two-footed.

Celta’s equaliser in the first half came down Alexander-Arnold’s side, with the full-back out-paced, out-muscled and turned all in the same passage of play.

Real Madrid would go on to secure an injury-time winner through captain Federico Valverde, though Marca refused to hold back when addressing Alexander-Arnold.

As cited by The Daily Mail, the Spanish outlet labelled Alexander-Arnold ‘lost’ and ‘bewildered’.

They added: ‘Good grief, Trent, what a defensive display from the Englishman on that goal. If you can even call it defensive. Slow, out of position, and then lost inside the box.

‘This is Trent, the one who made it 1-1, played very poorly at the back, and also the one who assisted Vinicius Jr on the shot that hit the post.

‘Whether he has the ball or not, it’s a completely different story.’

At half-time, the newspaper added: ‘He contributes a lot in attack but also takes a lot away in defence. He was incredibly weak on Celta’s equaliser.

‘[Williot] Swedberg got behind him, then lost his position in the race, he failed to cut inside and conceded a back pass that Borja Iglesias capitalised on.

‘His overall performance included a goal ‘gifted’ in both defence and attack, a great long ball that set up Vinicius in a one-on-one with [Ionut] Radu.’

Trent Alexander-Arnold back to England?

It’s been a difficult first season in Spain for Alexander-Arnold, and back in February, sources told our insider, Graeme Bailey, that Manchester City are keeping a close on the player’s situation.

City are in the market for a readymade and impactful addition at right-back at season’s end. Newcastle’s Tino Livramento is admired, as is Alexander-Arnold.

At this point, you might be wondering what Liverpool’s stance is on re-signing the defender if his Real stint is cut short.

We can confirm that Liverpool have NO INTENTION of bringing Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield, and wouldn’t interject themselves into the situation if Man City made a move.

Instead, Liverpool are more than happy with Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley who assuming they keep the injuries at bay, will lock down Liverpool’s right-back position for the better part of the next decade.

