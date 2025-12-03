Arsenal can make Rodrygo the second most expensive signing in their history with a deal very much ON, while the full truths in claims the Gunners are moving for Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz have emerged, along with an update on Arsenal’s January plans their fanbase will love.

The Gunners are heavy favourites to end their 20-plus year wait for a Premier League title, though the expensively-assembled squad at Mikel Arteta’s disposal could soon become even stronger.

An upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli could be signed, with Real Madrid’ Rodrygo fast emerging as a genuinely achievable – albeit expensive – addition in 2026.

Rodrygo to Arsenal latest

Rodrygo, 24, is unhappy with his lack of opportunities at Real Madrid since Xabi Alonso took charge.

The Brazil international’s agents have begun actively exploring exit opportunities and Arsenal – who registered their interest in Rodrygo last summer – are primed to strike.

CaughtOffside state Arsenal are readying a bid and are prepared to match Real Madrid’s €80m-€90m valuation.

A transfer on that scale would position Rodrygo as Arsenal’s second most expensive signing of all time, behind only Declan Rice.

TEAMtalk tasked transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, with getting to the bottom of Rodrygo’s situation and his update made positive reading for the Gunners.

“Real Madrid are insisting that Rodrygo is still a part of their plans, but they acknowledge that going into a World Cup year it is not easy for him.

“He was persuaded to stay in the summer by the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, and although Xabi Alonso rates him, he is behind Arda Guler in the pecking order.

“I am told that Real want to keep him until the summer, at that point we will see the likely return of Nico Paz which will only hasten his exit.

“Intermediaries are working hard on finding options for him – this has entailed once again opening lines of communication with Arsenal – who pushed hardest in the summer – Liverpool, as we know, but also Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

“These are the clubs Rodrygo would consider joining, it is not the clubs approaching them.

“As it stands, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are all keeping abreast of the situation – they want to know.”

Kenan Yildiz transfer truths

Another fearsome forward Arsenal continue to be linked with is Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz.

Talks over signing a new and improved contract in Turin have stalled, thus alerting high-powered suitors like Arsenal and Chelsea to an opportunity.

There have been suggestions Arsenal have made a direct enquiry into Yildiz’s potential signing, but transfer insider, Dean Jones, has exclusively debunked that claim.

Instead, Jones has been told Arsenal have not launched an enquiry and furthermore, Yildiz’s ideal scenario is re-signing with Juventus.

Accordingly, talks over a new deal are poised to resume and the belief is Yildiz will pen fresh terms with the Serie A giant.

Arsenal’s January transfer plans

While most of the transfer headlines at Arsenal right now revolve around potential incomings, there has been talk of one or two outgoings.

Myles Lewis-Skelly continues to be ambitiously linked with Chelsea, while Gabriel Jesus – now fit again after an ACL injury – looks an odd man out following the arrival of Viktor Gyokeres.

But in a season where Arsenal hold genuine ambitions of winning multiple major trophies – they’re still going strong on four fronts – it would make little sense to subtract in the winter window.

Thankfully for Arsenal fans, the club see it that way too and per The Athletic, Arsenal have no intention of offloading any player – irrespective of how little they play – in the January window.

That stance will ensure Arsenal retain excellent strength in depth in the second half of the season and can withstand any injury crisis that might occur.