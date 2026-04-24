Arsenal chief Andrea Berta is reportedly ‘already in contact’ over signing Club Brugge standout Nicolo Tresoldi as a replacement for a forward.

The Gunners are currently focusing on ending their trophy drought by winning the Premier League and/or Champions League, but work on this summer’s transfer business is already underway.

Sporting director Berta has done a great job since replacing Edu, with the Arsenal supremo having a high success rate with signings.

There may be more outgoings than incomings this summer to balance the books, with reports suggesting they have an alarmingly low transfer budget.

Therefore, Arsenal may focus on low-cost signings ahead of next season, and their priority could be to strengthen their attack.

They remain short on goals and a report from Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb claims Berta is ‘already in contact’ over signing Tresoldi and will ‘write a large cheque’ to sign him for around £26m (30 million euros) this summer.

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One in, one out at Arsenal…

The same report claims Tresoldi would join Arsenal as the ‘main alternative’ for Viktor Gyokeres and ‘replacement’ for Gabriel Jesus, who is ‘reaching the end of his career with the Gunners’.

The Belgian Pro League hardly had a glittering reputation, so this move would be a massive step up for Tresoldi if it came to fruition.

The 21-year-old, who previously impressed in Bundesliga 2 with Hannover 96, has had a breakout season this term, having contributed 17 goals and six assists in his 52 appearances for Club Brugge.

As for Jesus, we reported last month that the experienced forward is one of the two most likely players to leave Arsenal this summer and could be involved in a double deal with a European giant.

And Fabrizio Romano has reported this month that Jesus is keen on leaving Arsenal, but he has pointed out a ‘guarantee’ regarding his current situation.

Romano said: “Regarding Gabriel Jesus, there have been stories from Italy. Gabriel decided to go with a new agent at the beginning of 2026 to start assessing his future.

“He is under contract with Arsenal until 2027, but I can guarantee to you that at this stage, the player is completely focused on trying to win something with Arsenal this season. He is really obsessed by that; he loves Arsenal.

“He could leave Arsenal one year before the expiration of his contract; that’s a possibility, but it’s not something he is actively searching for now.

“He wants to fight for titles, and then in the summer, the possibility for his exit could become concrete.”

“In the summer – not now in April or May – Gabriel Jesus could assess proposals in case of good bids for summer 2026.

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