Liverpool have warmed to the idea of selling Alexis Mac Allister this summer, according to a report, and he could swap places with a Real Madrid star in a stunning twist.

Mac Allister shone in midfield last term as Liverpool lifted the Premier League title during Arne Slot’s first season at the helm. However, the 2025-26 campaign has been hugely disappointing for Liverpool, and Mac Allister’s drop in form has contributed to their misfortunes.

The Argentine has looked a shadow of the player he was last season. He has been less effective in pretty much every metric, from possession to duels and tackles.

Liverpool have often been dominated in midfield, with Mac Allister failing to keep up with his opponents.

Football Insider report that Liverpool are now ‘tempted’ by the opportunity to ‘cash in’ on the 27-year-old this summer.

Not only are Liverpool worried about his form, talks over a new contract have reached a ‘stalemate’.

Liverpool see Mac Allister as a ‘saleable asset’ as he is picking up interest from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Previous reports have suggested Liverpool will sell Mac Allister if an £80million bid comes in.

We revealed on April 8 that intermediaries are working on a sensational swap deal involving Mac Allister and Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga.

The latter has long been a target for Liverpool, and there is a concrete chance he will be allowed to depart the Bernabeu in the summer.

Mac Allister, meanwhile, might complete a spectacular reunion with Jurgen Klopp in the Spanish capital.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Klopp is already drawing up transfer plans to take over at Madrid.

Mac Allister is among five top stars Klopp wants Los Blancos to sign to revamp the squad.

Should this claim be true, then Klopp clearly feels he can get his former Liverpool star back to his brilliant best.

It has also been suggested that the German manager has told Madrid to sell goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and bring in Freiburg’s Noah Atubolu.

Sources confirmed to us on April 17 that Madrid are showing strong interest in Mac Allister, and he could form part of a double midfield exit.

We understand Curtis Jones is increasingly likely to depart his boyhood club in search of regular starts.

Aston Villa are rivalling Tottenham Hotspur for Jones, though the latter move will depend on Spurs staying in the Premier League.

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Adam Wharton to replace Alexis Mac Allister

In order to replace the likes of Mac Allister and Jones, Liverpool have identified Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as a target.

Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of the Englishman by completing significant background work on a potential deal.

Wharton is likely to cost £70m, which would be a club-record sale for Palace.

Liverpool are now less likely to face competition from Manchester United for the deep-lying playmaker.

United have tracked Wharton for some time but have decided he is too similar to Kobbie Mainoo, prompting them to prioritise stars such as Elliot Anderson, Aurelien Tchouameni and Carlos Baleba.

Furthermore, it emerged earlier this week that Liverpool may have a major advantage in the race to sign the Palace midfielder after past negotiations with the player’s agent emerged, while TEAMtalk can share the additional lengths Richard Hughes is going to to secure a deal.

Central midfield is not the only position Liverpool aim to strengthen this summer, as they need two new forwards to replace Mohamed Salah and help them cope without Hugo Ekitike.

A journalist has revealed Liverpool are considering as many as three Paris Saint-Germain attackers.