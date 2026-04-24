Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United still have an ‘agreement’ in place to sign Carlos Baleba, though the deal hinges on three ‘factors’.

Man Utd were initially keen to sign Baleba during last summer’s transfer window, but a £100m+ deal was deemed impossible after they had spent most of their budget on Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens.

This also left the Red Devils short in midfield, but they will overhaul this department in the summer with at least two additions.

Baleba’s form has declined this season, but we reported last month that a move to Man Utd could happen this summer and it’s emerged this week that his price could drop as low as £50m.

Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton have been mentioned as alternatives, but Romano has confirmed that Baleba “remains under consideration” at Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I want to mention a player I have been discussing since August last year, Carlos Baleba. The Brighton midfielder was a top target for Manchester United last summer and remains under consideration.

“At this stage, nothing has been decided or advanced. However, he is still on the club’s shortlist as they plan potential midfield reinforcements.

“In August 2025, Manchester United had an agreement in principle with Baleba on personal terms. The player was keen on the move, but Brighton refused to sell.

“The same situation occurred again in January. At that time, Manchester United indicated that they could revisit the deal in the summer of 2026.”

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‘Agreement valid’ with three ‘factors’ important

And in a further boost for Man Utd, Romano has also confirmed that their “agreement” with Baleba “remains valid” and he is “very keen” on the move.

Romano added: “Now, Baleba remains a target for both the scouting department and figures within the club.

“There are still several factors to consider, including the appointment of a permanent manager, budget decisions, and Brighton’s stance.

“However, what I can confirm is that the verbal agreement between Baleba and Manchester United from 2025 remains valid for 2026.

“The player is still very keen on a move to Manchester United.”

Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali is a more expensive option for Man Utd, and we have revealed their surprise at his U-turn over a summer move.

United will prioritise a midfield overhaul this summer, but signings are also required in other positions ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Quality cover is required in several departments, though they look set to miss out on a statement signing to Liverpool.

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