Arsenal reach huge Gyokeres decision as Real Madrid, AC Milan superstars targeted

Arsenal have come to a decision on their striker position amid the slow start of Viktor Gyokeres, with a report naming two superstars from AC Milan and Real Madrid who could be the Gunners’ next big signing in attack.

Gyokeres was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle for an Arsenal side that have looked on the cusp of winning the Premier League title for three years.

The Swede was deadly with Sporting Lisbon, though perhaps not unsurprisingly, he’s found it much more difficult in England.

Gyokeres has scored just six times in 18 appearances so far for the Gunners, and in recent weeks has come out on the losing end of a selection battle with Mikel Merino.

Yet according to the latest from CaughtOffside, Arsenal retain full faith in the 27-year-old and have no intention of signing a new striker.

The report read: ‘Arsenal still have a lot of faith in Viktor Gyokeres after spending big to sign him from Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

‘As such, the Gunners are not looking for a new centre-forward to replace Gyokeres, but are keeping in mind other attackers who could come in to help the Sweden international.’

Rather than sign a new centre-forward, it’s claimed Arsenal’s next major addition in the forward line will come on the wings, and most likely on the left side…

AC Milan, Real Madrid superstars wanted

Per the report, Arsenal are closely monitoring Milan’s Rafael Leao and Real’s Rodrygo.

Leao has spent the bulk of his career playing on the left side for AC Milan before being deployed more centrally this season. Rodrygo has played most of his career on the right, though only because of the presence of Vinicius Jr on Real’s left.

Rodrygo – a right-footer – would prefer to line up on the left, meaning both he and Leao would be viewed as upgrades on Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli could be retained and serve as back-up, with Leandro Trossard, 31, likely the man to make way if Leao or Rodrygo arrived.

Arsenal explored a move for Rodrygo over the summer before the Brazilian chose to remain in situ. He’s largely been overlooked by Xabi Alonso this season and an exit in 2026 is a distinct possibility.

Leao, 26, has been named in three of the last four Serie A teams of the season and neither he or Rodrygo would come cheap.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed on December 3 that Real Madrid value Rodrygo in the €80m-€90m bracket.

He also revealed intermediaries are working feverishly to find a new home for the winger who as mentioned, has featured sparingly since Alonso took charge.

Bailey wrote: “Intermediaries are working hard on finding options for him – this has entailed once again opening lines of communication with Arsenal – who pushed hardest to sign him back in the summer – and Liverpool, who have also been heavily linked.

“But as we know, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. These are the clubs Rodrygo himself would consider joining; it is not the clubs approaching them.

“As it stands, however, only four of those: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are all keeping abreast of the situation – they want to know what his situation is and what Real Madrid’s plans are.”