Liverpool and Bayern Munich are both battling to sign Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi

Bayern Munich are planning a major move to snatch Marc Guehi out from Liverpool’s clutches, and sources close to both the Crystal Palace star and the Reds believe they know what the final outcome will be.

As the January transfer window approaches, Crystal Palace captain Guehi finds himself at the centre of one of Europe’s most intriguing Bosman battles.

The 25-year-old England defender, whose contract expires in summer 2026, has attracted intense interest from Bayern Munich, who are preparing a major offensive with lucrative terms on offer.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has already held talks with Guehi’s representatives and plans a personal meeting or call from January 1, when the player can sign pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs.

Eberl, a long-time admirer of Guehi’s composure, progressive passing and leadership, sees him as a key addition to bolster the defence alongside Dayot Upamecano, whose extension looks increasingly likely.

Despite Bayern’s aggressive push – including offered wages exceeding €10m annually and influence from England teammate Harry Kane – Liverpool remain quietly confident they will be the ones to win the race.

Guehi had personal terms agreed and a medical completed during a dramatic deadline-day collapse of a £35m move last summer.

Sources close to the player insist Anfield is still his preferred destination, viewing it as a long-held ambition despite the club’s current struggles.

The situation poses a dilemma for Arne Slot’s side: as a Premier League rival, they cannot negotiate a pre-contract agreement and must either bid £15-20m in January, or run the gauntlet and wait until the summer, at which point Guehi may already have agreed terms elsewhere.

Palace, resigned to his departure, would prefer mid-season cash to fund a replacement, which does bode well for Liverpool given they are prepared to make an offer next month.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring closely. Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, view Guehi as a priority for their high-line system and have made recent contacts aiming for a January pre-contract hijack.

Madrid’s interest has cooled slightly due to wage demands but could reignite following injuries. Eder Militao – Real’s best defender right now – has been ruled out for around four months with a hamstring tear.

Guehi’s form remains impeccable – a rock for Palace and England with elite metrics in clearances and tackles.

As January 1 looms, his decision could redefine defences across Europe. Liverpool’s emotional edge clashes with Bayern’s proactive charm and Barcelona’s opportunism in a saga set for fireworks.

Latest Liverpool news – Salah / Semenyo / Alisson

In other news, a trusted source has finally spilled the beans on the exact motives of Mohamed Salah’s incendiary comments over his Liverpool situation, as a protracted move to Saudi Arabia edges closer after a hush-hush meeting with a former teammate.

Elsewhere, CaughtOffside state Liverpool have leapt into action for the signing of Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo amid claims Manchester City have agreed terms with the winger.

Finally, TEAMtalk has taken a look at six possible destinations for Alisson Becker after shock claims he’ll leave Liverpool next summer.