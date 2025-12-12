Several clubs that have talked to Mike Maignan’s camp believe that he has already decided on where he will be playing next season, with Chelsea learning their prospects of a deal amid rival interest from two bona fide European royalty, sources can reveal.

The 37-times capped France international is now into the fifth and final season of his contract at the San Siro, having been brought in by the Rossoneri as the replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer of 2021. Having now established himself as one of the most trusted custodians in the game, it’s easy to see why demand for Maignan – a free agent next summer – is so high.

Understandably, AC Milan are working desperately hard to persuade the 30-year-old to sign a new contract and are refusing to give up on persuading him to stay just yet.

The Serie A table-toppers had hoped Max Allegri’s arrival would help convince a change of heart, and whilst the club are mounting a genuine push to win the Scudetto, there are, so far, few signs that Maignan is ready to extend his stay.

Maignan almost left last summer when Chelsea bid for him prior to the Club World Cup, and while the Blues agreed personal terms with the Frenchman, they could not strike a deal with Milan.

Following that, Allegri was confirmed as new boss, and the wily Italian tactician quickly made it clear that Maignan should not be sold.

But while they still hope to persuade him to sign extended terms, Milan also know that talks have taken place with other clubs.

The likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich have shown an interest and hope to persuade Maignan to join them as a free agent this summer.

However, sources can reveal it is Chelsea who remain favourites to seal his signature…

DON’T MISS 🔵Enzo Maresca to blame for £100.5m Chelsea transfer mistake that needs January solution – pundit

Sources reveal Maignan has ‘made up his mind’

Noting why Maignan is believed to favour the move to Stamford Bridge, a source close to one of the clubs keen on Maignan has told TEAMtalk: “From what is coming out from the talks, the belief from Milan’s end is that Maignan has made up his mind.

“His camp is insisting that talks are ongoing with all parties, but could it be his mind is made up? We believe so.”

However, while the strong indication is that a move to west London is on, it now remains for Maignan to confirm where he will actually be playing his football next season.

Milan’s former sporting director Ariedo Braida is hoping he stays at the San Siro, and he is insistent that his former club need to keep Maignan.

“Maignan has a magnet in his gloves, the way he always reaches the ball. He’s magnetic, has great charisma in the dressing room, and makes the difference on the pitch,” he told Tuttosport earlier this week.

“If you want to win trophies, you need to lock him down as soon as possible. At a club with big ambitions, champions must be kept at all costs, no ‘ifs or buts, as President Berlusconi always told us.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Chelsea news: Dutch sensation eyed; Barcelona star targeted

Meanwhile, Chelsea have taken a shine to an uber-talented PEC Zwolle teenager, sources have told us, though there is also interest in the teenager from two Premier League rivals.

Elsewhere, we’ve been informed that a Chelsea winger wants to leave in the January window, having become frustrated at the lack of regular playing time under manager Enzo Maresca. Leeds, Fulham and Everton are among those monitoring developments, though BlueCo may have another move in mind.

We also understand that Chelsea are ready to make a move for a Barcelona midfielder.

And finally, a brilliant Brazilian shining in the Premier League is ready to leave his current club, amid interest from Chelsea.