Spanish media react to Julian Alvarez display for Atletico Madrid as Arsenal fear emerges

The Spanish media has been impressed with Julian Alvarez’s performance for Atletico Madrid against Espanyol, as Arsenal think that they face a new problem in their quest to bring the striker to the Emirates Stadium.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 7 that Arsenal are interested in signing Alvarez from Atletico in the January transfer window.

Arsenal were willing to pay over £100million for the Argentina international striker in the summer of 2026.

However, Alvarez was adamant that he would only move to Barcelona, but Atletico refused to do business with the Spanish champions.

Sources have told us that with Barcelona now looking at a potential deal for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Alvarez is seriously considering a move to Arsenal.

However, Arsenal are concerned that Alvarez parting ways with his long-term agent Fernando Hidalgo and being close to hiring Pablo Barquero could tip the scales towards a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication Sport has noted: ‘Arsenal are beginning to fear that FC Barcelona will once again stand in their way, preventing the signing of Julian Alvarez.

‘The Atlético Madrid striker remains one of Mikel Arteta’s top targets, but the choice of his new agent could tip the scales in favour of the Catalan club.

‘This is the fear circulating in England.

‘The Argentine is very close to signing with Pablo Barquero, the agent who handled Rodri’s transfer to Barca last summer.

‘The news has sparked some concern within Arsenal.

‘The London club has been working for months on the possibility of signing the Argentine striker, but they are once again faced with a familiar obstacle: the player’s preference for wearing the Barcelona colours.’

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Spanish media praise Julian Alvarez

Alvarez was action for Atletico against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium in LaLiga on Saturday afternoon.

Atletico won the match 1-0, thanks to Alex Baena’s goal after 89 minutes.

It was Alvarez who provided the assist after coming on for Ademola Lookman at the start of the second half.

During his time on the pitch at the RCDE Stadium, Alvarez took three shots of which one was on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 89.7%, attempted two dribbles, and put in one cross.

Spanish news outlets Marca and Mundo Deportivo have praised Alvarez’s performance.

Marca gave Alvarez 6 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: ‘He came on after halftime for Lookman, looking for his first goal of the season.

‘It took him a while to get into the game.

‘His first shot came in the 75th minute, a long-range effort saved by the home goalkeeper.

‘He had a great chance at the end but couldn’t convert, just like in stoppage time.

‘Three in a row without a goal.’

Mundo Deportivo noted about Alvarez: ‘He dropped deep to help in the build-up play, using Jonathan David as his main target.

‘He combined well with his teammates and nearly scored in stoppage time with a good shot from outside the box.’

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