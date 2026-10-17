Tim Sherwood tells Man Utd to raid Fulham for record-breaking ‘Rolls-Royce of a midfielder’

Tim Sherwood believes that Manchester United should try to sign Shea Charles from Fulham and has explained why the midfielder would make Michael Carrick’s side better.

Man Utd signed three midfielders in the summer transfer window.

Youri Tielemans joined from Aston Villa, Carlos Baleba moved from Brighton and Hove Albion, and Andrey Santos switched from Chelsea.

However, there is speculation in Spain that Man Utd are still keen on adding midfielder to Carrick’s squad in the middle of the season.

Man Utd have reportedly made contact with AC Milan for Youssouf Fofana, who is on loan at Sevilla at the moment.

Fofana, though, does not want to join Man Utd, but now a different midfielder has been mentioned in regard to a move to Old Trafford.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood believes that Man Utd should try to sign Shea Charles from Premier League rivals Fulham.

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Tim Sherwood backs Shea Charles for Man Utd transfer

Sherwood was hugely impressed with the performance of Charles during Fulham’s 1-0 win against Hull City at Craven Cottage in London in the Premier League on Saturday.

Charles was deployed in holding midfield alongside Sander Berge in a 4-2-3-1 formation, as Fulham, who ended the game with 10 players, won 1-0.

The 22-year-old Northern Ireland international midfielder joined Fulham from Southampton in the summer of 2026.

Fulham paid Southampton £30million for Charles, making him Northern Ireland’s most expensive footballer.

Sherwood said on Sky Sports News (5:26pm, October 17, 2026): “Charles is a Rolls-Royce of a midfielder.

“You know, you talk about big teams like Manchester United needing legs in midfield.

“This boy drives with the ball, he has got real ability, real good ability.”

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