Atletico Madrid has delivered huge news on the future of prolific striker and top Arsenal target, Julian Alvarez, ahead of the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between the two clubs on Wednesday evening.

The LaLiga giants host the Gunners in the last four of Europe’s showpiece tournament, with a clash against Bayern Munich or defending champions PSG awaiting in the final.

One player who Arsenal defenders will need to keep a very close eye on is Atletico hitman Alvarez, who has scored 20 goals in 52 games across all competitions this season.

The 26-year-old former Manchester City star continues to be heavily linked with a switch to The Emirates this summer, given that the Gunners have not been entirely happy with the striker options at Mikel Arteta’s disposal throughout a campaign where they have largely bossed the Premier League title race.

Big-money summer signing Viktor Gyokeres has managed to score 18 times in 48 appearances, despite often struggling for consistency and not being a regular starter.

Indeed, the Sweden international was benched for Arsenal’s top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium earlier this month, and then again in their following fixture at home to Newcastle last weekend – a game in which the Gunners regained the place at the Premier League summit.

Kai Havertz’s injury issues also continue to blight the forward, with the Germany star forced off again against Newcastle and unlikely to feature against Atletico. Indeed, our sources even indicate that Arsenal are open to selling the 26-year-old to make room for Alvarez.

And with Gabriel Jesus looking increasingly likely to leave this summer, there is an opening there for the north London side to make another big splash in the summer.

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Simeone namechecks Arsenal in Alvarez chase

Now Simeone has stirred the pot over Alvarez’s future, while speaking to reporters ahead of Wednesday night’s showdown in Madrid.

When asked about Arsenal’s possible interest in Alvarez, Simeone replied: “I am not in Julian Alvarez’s head.

“I just suppose it is normal. He is an extraordinary player. There is interest from Arsenal, Paris St Germain, Barcelona and other teams. But it is nothing we are concerned about.”

A boost for Arsenal then, just in terms of being confirmed as in the mix for Alvarez, although they will need to beat out some of Europe’s elite to get a deal over the line, by the sounds of it.

In terms of Alvarez firing Atletico to glory in a competition they are still to win, Simeone added: “I don’t feel the pressure and it is exciting to be as close as we are and we have never achieved it before.

“It is a special excitement. Leadership defines these games and we need to be ready and take the game to where we believe we can punish them.

“We will have a very tough game, against a fantastic rival and we are very excited about it.”