Atletico Madrid have stormed into contention for the signing of Liverpool left-back, Andy Robertson, despite the Scot sealing a full agreement with Tottenham, according to a report.

Robertson, 32, is leaving Liverpool when his contract expires in the summer. The left-back still believes he has what it takes to be a regular starter at an elite club, but with Arne Slot generally favouring Milos Kerkez this season, a parting of the ways is now necessary.

Robertson has already agreed personal terms with Tottenham. The deal crossing the line is contingent on Spurs retaining their Premier League status. As it stands, Tottenham currently sit 18th in the Premier League table.

Reaffirming Robertson’s agreement with Tottenham over the past 48 hours, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, stated: “According to my information, there is already, in this case, an agreement on everything between Robertson and Tottenham, depending on Premier League status, and so that’s going to be a crucial step.”

A prior report from The Athletic insisted Tottenham are placing a high value on the leadership and experience Robertson would bring.

Spurs may well possess an ultra-talented squad, but leadership and experience are two areas in which they’re sorely lacking, and which Robertson can go some way to remedying.

Yet according to the latest from The Dailu Record, Tottenham might miss out on signing Robertson even if they avoid relegation.

Atletico Madrid hijack launch Andy Robertson transfer hijack

They stated Diego Simeone has instructed the decision-makers at Atletico Madrid to make a move for Robertson. Given Simeone is a god-like figure at Atleti, the club have listened.

Atleti will now try and steer Robertson away from north London and down to the Spanish capital.

Simeone is no stranger to signing experienced British full-backs having previously worked wonders with Kieran Trippier before he eventually returned to England with Newcastle.

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Robertson’s dogged displays would appear to mesh well with Simeone’s brand of football at Atleti, and whether a deal is agreed will largely depend on convincing the left-back moving to Spain at this stage in his career is the right move.

The Daily Record stressed Robertson may be slightly reluctant to relocate to another country given he is settled in England with a young family.

Scottish giants Celtic have been frequently linked with bringing Robertson home. He was on Celtic’s books as a youth, though the report concluded Celtic stand very little chance of securing that reunion with teams the calibre of Tottenham and Atletico Madrid in the picture.

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