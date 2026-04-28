Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is personally interested in bringing Victor Osimhen to the Emirates Stadium, according to a Spanish report, but a FIFA agent has backed the Galatasaray striker to move to Real Madrid or Barcelona instead.

Victor Gyokeres joined Arsenal from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025 and is under contract at the north London club until 2030.

The Sweden international striker has scored 18 goals and given two assists in 48 matches in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s side this season.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are the two recognised centre-forward options for Arsenal when fit and available.

However, Arsenal want to sign a new striker in the summer of 2026, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid is a major target for the Gunners’ sporting director, Andrea Berta.

However, Berta is not putting all of his eggs in one basket, especially with Barcelona and Chelsea also keen on the former Manchester City striker.

AS has now reported that Berta is looking at a potential deal for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a permanent contract from Napoli last summer after spending the 2024/25 campaign on loan from the Italian club.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international striker has scored 20 goals and given seven assists in 37 matches in all competitions for the Turkish Super Lig outfit this season.

One of those goals came against Fenerbache in a 3-0 win in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, and AS has reported that Berta was at the game to watch Osimhen in action.

The Spanish news outlet has reported that Berta was at the game to monitor three Galatasaray players, and ‘his top priority was to watch Osimhen in person’.

‘The Nigerian striker remains a major option for the club in the upcoming summer window’, according to the report.

AS has added: ‘Berta also gathered first-hand information from Galatasaray’s hierarchy regarding the forward’s potential departure.’

Winger Barıs Alper Yılmaz and goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır are the other two Galatasaray players that Berta scouted during his trip to Turkey at the weekend.

Football.London has backed claims that Berta was at the game between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, along with Maurizio Micheli.

The English publication has reported that Berta and Micheli were ‘guests of FIFA-licensed agent George Gardi, who unofficially works as a transfer meditator for Galatasaray’.

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Victor Osimhen tipped for Real Madrid or Barcelona transfer

Berta may be scouting Osimhen, but a FIFA agent believes that the former Napoli star could end up at Real Madrid or Barcelona for €100million (£88.7m, $117m).

Mithat Halis, who was also a partner in the agency that represented Osimhen during his time at Wolfsburg, said on April 23, as quoted in AS: “Signing Osimhen is very realistic.

“It would even exceed €100million (£88.7m, $117m).

“His transfer could be between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“One has given up on Lewandowski. The other doesn’t have a centre forward.

“Real Madrid haven’t had a centre forward since Karim Benzema’s time.

“They are forced to play Mbappé and Vinicius as strikers.

“If they sign Osimhen, Mbappe and Vinicius will play in their natural positions, as wingers, and will be more effective.

“Victor Osimhen would be a very functional player for Real Madrid.”

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