£160m quadruple Man Utd exit advances with new talks this week

Manchester United are stepping up their summer rebuild, with a report revealing that new discussions will take place this week over a quadruple exit that will kickstart up to 10 departures.

Man Utd aim to sign two new central midfielders in the summer, plus a centre-back, left-back and left winger. They could also move for a new right-back and backup goalkeeper depending on sales and market opportunities.

To help fund those new arrivals, and make room in the first-team squad, INEOS need to offload their unwanted players.

According to senior United reporter Samuel Luckhurst, who now works for The Sun, the Red Devils have ‘scheduled meetings this week to discuss outgoings’.

The report adds: ‘United officials intend to provide clarity on certain players’ futures to pave the way for smooth departures.’

Andre Onana, Joshua Zirkzee, Marcus Rashford and Manuel Ugarte are all ‘free to find new clubs’.

Onana, Zirkzee and Ugarte cost the club £134million combined, while Barcelona have the option to sign Rashford permanently for €30m (£26m) this summer.

Flop goalkeeper Onana is currently on loan at Trabzonspor, and they are keen to sign him permanently. But United face taking a big financial hit on Onana, having originally paid £47m for him.

We confirmed on April 7 that United are ready to agree Zirkzee’s sale. Sources state that Juventus are battling up to six clubs for what could be a ‘complex’ transfer.

We revealed on April 20 that INEOS see a thriving Premier League striker as a dream replacement for Zirkzee.

Recent reports state that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to offload midfielder Ugarte this summer after watching him live.

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Ugarte, Rashford, Sancho all leaving Man Utd

Ugarte could come up against Onana in the Turkish Super Lig next season, as he is wanted by Galatasaray.

Tottenham Hotspur have been backed to hold talks for Rashford, should Barca fail to sign him permanently.

Despite having that €30m option to buy, Barca are keen to re-sign the winger on another season-long loan. This has not pleased United chiefs, who want the money up front.

Luckhurst’s report adds that Altay Bayindir and Toby Collyer will also be sold, while Rasmus Hojlund’s Napoli switch is due to be made permanent for £38m.

Making up the list of 10 departures are Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia, who will all be released.

In terms of potential arrivals, United have been told they could save a huge £88m with a midfielder decision.