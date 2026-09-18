Barcelona star Alejandro Balde has been linked with a move to Liverpool

Liverpool have been told that signing a new left-back has to be a “priority” for Andoni Iraola heading into 2027, with the Reds backed to secure a second raid on Barcelona in a matter of months, and with Michael Owen having expressed grave concerns over the form of Milos Kerkez.

The Reds were in safe hands in both their full-back positions for the best part of a decade thanks to the superbly consistent performances from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

But just a year after Alexander-Arnold defected to Real Madrid as a free agent, and with Robertson granted permission to leave for Spurs at the end of his contract, the Merseyside giants suddenly find themselves in a bit of a fix in defence.

Thankfully, the right side appears to have been locked down thanks to summer arrival Ronald Araujo, who, while primarily signed as a centre-back, has really caught the eye at right-back after being moved there by Iraola.

A wowed Jamie Carragher has already crowned the Uruguayan as the new cult hero at Anfield, particularly after his well-documented and very public battles with mental health.

Now, Liverpool are being backed to secure another raid on Barcelona, this time for Alejandro Balde, who, according to one well-informed journalist, looks the best and most obvious fix there for Iraola.

“I think Liverpool will go for a new left-back,” the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele told the Anfield Index podcast.

“I think that realistically Liverpool would have wanted the left-back this summer because, as we’ve seen so far this season, Kerkez is still not there yet.”

“[Konstas] Tsimikas just doesn’t look good enough. I think it’s fair to say.”

Asked specifically about links in the media this week that have suggested Liverpool could go in for Balde, who has an eye-popping €1bn (£856m, $1.14bn) exit clause in his deal, Steele commented: “As for Balde, I see why the name gets mentioned,” he said.

“It might make sense financially and his situation in terms of playing time and whatever.”

Man Utd held talks with agent Jorge Mendes over a possible deal for Balde and, while Barcelona were open to his sale, the Red Devils’ bid to sign the Spain international on loan was quickly blocked.

As a result, Steele sees an opportunity for Liverpool when the winter window opens for business…

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Signing a left-back is a ‘priority’ for Liverpool

According to Steele, the addition of a new left-back has to be one of the top priorities at Anfield heading into 2027.

The journalist, though, did offer a note of caution, commenting: “I’ve not actually heard anything to link him with Liverpool just yet and there’s obviously more left-backs out there.

Nonetheless, he believes whoever Liverpool’s next sporting director will be will need to focus on adding another left-back.

“I think the new sporting director, whether that’s Julian Ward or an external candidate or whoever, will surely think that left-back has to be one of the priorities in the next year,” Steele said.

“It’s got to be a priority for me.”

On the subject of the Reds’ new sporting director, sources can reveal that Liverpool have eight names under consideration, including another top Bournemouth transfer guru.

At the same time, former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has also exclusively told TEAMtalk why he has serious concerns over the form of Kerkez.

“The full-back position is a real problem for Liverpool, and it pains me to say that,” Owen revealed.

“A handful of years ago they had the best full-backs in the world, in Trent and Robbo; it was just unbelievable, the numbers they were posting and how well they were playing.

“It was a really strong position, and all of a sudden it has been ripped up, and it is a real problem.

“I do like Conor Bradley, but his injury record is there for all to see, and Frimpong doesn’t appear to be a defender; he looks more like an advanced player.

“Tsimikas is not good enough to start every week, and Kerkez has struggled since being there.

“He looks nervous and lost in the red shirt, and it looks heavy on him.

“I think the two full-backs are a problem.”

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