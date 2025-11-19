Mad scramble coming as Arsenal warm to star’s January exit for good of his career

An Arsenal star is reaching a career ‘crossroads’ and could be loaned out in January, with the Gunners ‘actively aware’ they’re hampering his progress.

Arsenal now possess the deepest squad in the Premier League following their colossal summer spend and lack of sales. Mikel Arteta can call upon two or even three quality options in every position, though there is a drawback to having such an embarrassment of riches.

Arsenal’s youth prospects, like Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, have been starved of action this term.

Lewis-Skelly is struggling to displace Riccardo Calafiori at left-back, while the addition of Eberechi Eze has placed a roadblock between Nwaneri and regular minutes in his favoured No 10 role.

Nwaneri, hasn’t started a single match in the Premier League this season. Getting off the bench is proving difficult enough, with Nwaneri an unused substitute in five of Arsenal’s 11 matches so far.

Yet Nwaneri provided a timely reminder of how high his level already is when starring for England’s Under-21s during the international break.

Despite being just 18 years of age, Nwaneri is manager Lee Carlsley’s regular selection in the No 10 role and while pulling the strings against Slovakia’s U21s on Monday, he also bagged a goal.

And according to the latest from The Daily Mail, the youngster is now reaching a ‘crossroads’ as the winter window approaches.

There is no suggestion Nwaneri is unhappy at Arsenal, nor that Arsenal are unhappy with Nwaneri. However, the Gunners are well aware they’re stunting Nwaneri’s growth by failing to give him regular minutes.

As such, the suggestion in the piece is Arsenal could sanction a six-month loan in January. Obviously, it would be a straight loan and Arsenal would not entertain an option/obligation to buy being included.

Nwaneri would reportedly be receptive to getting away for six months. If staying, he could be part of what may be Arsenal’s first league title since 2004, but deep down he’ll know he didn’t really contribute.

As such, a loan was described as being ‘best for all parties in January.’ If the green light is given, a mad scramble for Nwaneri’s signature is anticipated.

Nwaneri has already shown he’s more than capable of making a serious impact at Premier League level. Championship clubs would jump at the chance to snap the teen up, but there’ll be no shortage of interest from within the Premier League either.

