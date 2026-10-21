Arsenal kickstart January deal for on-fire striker as new Gyokeres price set

Arsenal are working on a January swoop for in-form Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi and have reduced their demands to sell Viktor Gyokeres, as per two separate reports.

Arsenal finally signed a specialist centre-forward in July last year when they paid Sporting CP £64million for Gyokeres. The Swede went on to net 21 goals in 55 appearances during his debut season at the Emirates, though questions were raised over whether he is the elite No 9 Mikel Arteta needs.

This campaign has been frustrating for Gyokeres, as he has fallen behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order and is yet to score in eight outings so far.

The Gunners tried to replace Gyokeres with Julian Alvarez in the summer, only for the latter to remain at Atletico Madrid.

According to The Sun, the reigning Premier League champions have now turned their attention to Brugge’s Tresoldi, who is currently thriving.

His record stands at nine goals from 12 matches, which includes a Champions League hat-trick against Inter when Brugge pulled off a shock 4-3 away win.

Tresoldi’s ‘lethal form’ has resulted in Arsenal ‘exploring a January swoop’.

The report explains how the deal could be helped by the ‘good relationship’ between the two clubs, which follows Christos Tzolis’ £34m switch during the summer.

Brugge rejected a £30m bid from Roma for the Germany U21 international in August and have since set his price tag at £42m.

Arsenal will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Leeds United and AC Milan for Tresoldi.

Last week, Italian outlet Tuttosport claimed Arsenal are ‘among the frontrunners’ to complete a deal for him.

Everton are plotting an ambitious move for the 22-year-old, but whether they would be able to keep Arsenal at bay remains to be seen.

Football Insider, meanwhile, report that Arsenal are ready to sell Gyokeres for £55m.

The Italian press previously revealed that Arsenal want £60m to sell the 28-year-old, so if this latest claim is true, then their price tag has dropped.

Letting Gyokeres leave for £55m would see Arsenal take a £9m hit on the player after two years.

Atleti, Juventus eyeing Arsenal striker Gyokeres

Juventus aim to sign Gyokeres but would rather agree a loan-to-buy deal, something Arsenal are unlikely to accept.

We revealed on Saturday that Gyokeres is ready to quit the Emirates as early as January as he is frustrated by his lack of game time.

Our sources state that Atletico Madrid could provide Juve with competition for him.

That sets up the possibility of Arsenal offering Atleti Gyokeres plus cash for Alvarez. The Gunners would still need to pay huge money to snare the Argentine, though.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior’s agents have revealed how close Arsenal came to signing the Brazilian over the summer.