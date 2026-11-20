Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is willing to move to Manchester United in the January transfer window, according to a report, as Paul Ince gives his verdict on whether or not new Red Devils head coach Mauricio Pochettino should sign him.

Benjamin Sesko is the only recognised senior number nine in the Man Utd squad at the moment.

While Joshua Zirkzee, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Marcus Rashford are also able to play upfront, none of them is a natural striker.

Sesko, though, is on the sidelines at the moment with a shin injury.

Man Utd are planning to sign a new striker in the January transfer window, with former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Pochettino now in charge of the Red Devils.

Last month, Galatasaray striker Osimhen was linked with a move to Man Utd.

Victor Osimhen ready to join Man Utd in January

Encouragingly for Man Utd, The Sun has now claimed that the Nigeria international striker is willing to move to Old Trafford.

The headline in the report states: ‘Victor Osimhen flattered by Man Utd transfer interest and willing to join to solve Mauricio Pochettino’s striker woes’.

Osimhen ‘still dreams’ of playing in the Premier League and would be willing to move to Man Utd if they match the £13million-a-year salary he is getting at Galatasaray at the moment, according to the report.

While the 27-year-old is ‘ready’ to move to Man Utd, the problem that the Premier League club face is the transfer fee that they would need to pay Galatasaray.

According to The Sun, Man Utd would have to pay between £80m and £100m for Osimhen, who has scored 10 goals and given three assists in 11 matches for Galatasaray so far this season.

Osimhen has scored 69 goals and given 19 assists in 85 matches in all competitions for Galatasaray so far in his career.

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Paul Ince gives Victor Osimhen to Man Utd verdict

Man Utd and Victor Osimhen may have a mutual interest in a January transfer, but former Red Devils star Paul Ince does not think that Pochettino should sign the former Napoli striker.

Ince said this week: “I like Osimhen, I’ve watched him play a lot in Turkey this year. But for me, you’ve got two players you can go and get.

“Go and get Ivan Toney or go and get Ollie Watkins. Both proven Premier League players.

“I know they’re playing in Saudi for a sack full of money, but if you’re looking for out-and-out strikers who are proven in the Premier League, go and get Ollie Watkins or Ivan Toney, someone like that, because they do create chances.

“Manchester United have created so many chances this season. They just can’t find the back of the net.

“Whether that can happen in January, I don’t know.

“But I think the way Manchester United are defending and conceding goals, they need to score more than the opposition.

“I just think when you look at the quality of the teams, like Villa scoring four at Old Trafford, that’s never been heard of.

“Teams don’t come to Old Trafford and score four goals. Bournemouth came to Old Trafford and scored three goals. That’s unheard of.

“And if they’re not scoring goals themselves, this is the product you get from these games. And this is why you find them third from bottom.”

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