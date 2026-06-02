A winger who will change clubs this summer and who Manchester United would love to sign has now been ‘offered’ to Arsenal, according to a report.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United will spend heavily this summer for slightly different reasons. The Gunners are on top of English football right now after winning their first Premier League title since 2004. The hope is the wait for another title will be just 12 months this time around, with Arsenal looking to embark on a sustained period of dominance.

Man Utd, meanwhile, hope to thrust themselves into the title picture after too many years of not coming close.

For each club to achieve their respective aims, impactful and readymade signings are a must. Up at Old Trafford, it’s in central midfield where the bulk of the action will lay, but United fans shouldn’t sleep on what their club will do in the forward line.

A high profile new winger is wanted, with AC Milan’s Rafael Leao on Man Utd’s radar.

The signs began to look positive on Saturday when the 26-year-old – who was named in three of the last five Serie A teams of the season – publicly announced his desire to change clubs this summer.

“I’m proud as I made history at AC Milan but I want new chapter,” Leao told Sport TV Portugal. “I feel ready to play in another league. I did my best for Milan, but it’s time to try another challenge.”

TEAMtalk can confirm United hold genuine interest in Leao, though as yet, they’ve not indicated they’ll act on that interest. That could change given Milan are now ready to cash in if offers of around €50m / £43m are received.

However, there’s a rather large problem brewing for United and it’s in the shape of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Man Utd target Rafael Leao offered to Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed it’s “almost guaranteed” that Arsenal make three big signings this summer – a right-back, midfielder and winger. Romano stressed the winger move is the “top priority”.

“Arsenal have already started working and planning for summer signings,” he explained. “At least three signings are expected, could be even more based on exits.

“Top winger the priority; midfielder and right back also almost guaranteed. Strikers situation to follow.”

And according to the latest from The Times, Arsenal have now been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Leao.

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In a report that ran the rule over Arsenal’s transfer plans in general, they stated: ‘On the left, Arsenal lost out on Anthony Gordon to Barcelona — they have also been keeping tabs on Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and been offered Rafael Leao, of AC Milan.’

A deal is thus there for the making if Arsenal desire it, though the report didn’t offer any clues as to whether they will push the button.

As mentioned, the Gunners have also taken a shine to Villa and England ace Rogers. The latest on his blockbuster departure from Villa Park deal can be found here.

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