Father of ‘world class’ Arsenal star discusses transfer amid bold Real Madrid claim

The father of Arsenal ace Mikel Merino has spoken about the midfielder’s future after a journalist ambitiously claimed two Gunners stars should be ‘sent’ to Real Madrid.

Merino left Real Sociedad for Arsenal in August 2024 when Mikel Arteta’s side paid up to £31.6million for his services. The transfer came after Merino helped Spain win Euro 2024, where they beat England in the final.

Merino convinced his former Real team-mate, Martin Zubimendi, to move to the Emirates the following year.

To date, Merino has managed 16 goals and eight assists in 85 appearances for Arsenal.

He has proven himself to be both a reliable midfielder and a surprise threat when operating as a false nine.

Indeed, out of the 11 games that Merino played as a centre-forward last season, he notched four goals and three assists.

However, the Spaniard missed almost all of the second half of last season after undergoing foot surgery. And he has fallen down the pecking order this term, with Kai Havertz returning to full fitness, and Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes joining Arsenal over the summer.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Goles con Parrado (via Sport Witness), Merino’s father, Miguel Merino, was asked why his son joined Arsenal instead of Real Madrid two years ago.

He replied: “Well, look, it’s not just about Real Madrid. I think he’s a player who’s at Arsenal and has won the Premier League, has reached the Champions League final, he got to the semi-finals last year.

“He’s part of a world class squad, so he’s a world class player.”

Merino Snr was then quizzed about Madrid’s failure to bring in a new deep-lying midfielder such as Merino or Zubimendi since losing Toni Kroos.

“Yes, well, but they opted for a different type of player for that position,” he responded.

“So, it’s a perfectly respectable decision, isn’t it? The technical staff or the managers at Real Madrid sometimes go for one profile or another.”

When asked if the 30-year-old would consider leaving Arsenal for a Spanish club in the future, Miguel Merino added: “Well, right now, he’s at a club that’s competing for everything. That’s what he wanted when he left Real Sociedad.

Mikel Merino wants consistent UCL football

“Mikel left with a heavy heart. He wanted to take a step up in his ambitions as a footballer, to be a regular in the Champions League and try to win the Premier League, which he’s already achieved.

“He left Real Sociedad because he wanted to advance his career as a footballer, and now he’s at a top club.

“If he comes to La Liga, well, I suppose he’ll want to continue in that rhythm of competing in the Champions League and keeping that motivation, but obviously he’s in a comfortable

situation there at Arsenal, isn’t he? Because he’s experiencing exactly what he wanted when he left Real Sociedad.”

These comments come at an interesting time, as AS journalist Tomas Roncero has urged Arsenal to let Madrid sign Merino and Zubimendi.

Roncero said: “I know you won the Premier League and were runners-up in the UEFA Champions League, but how is it possible that you have Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino on the bench?

“I mean, send them to me, to Real Madrid.

“Let me have them, loan them to me. If you’re not going to play them, loan them to Madrid!

“My God, Arteta. How can these guys not be starters if they’re two footballing machines?”

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Erling Haaland will push for a swift move away from Manchester City amid shock links with Arsenal.