Arsenal a ‘perfect fit’ for world-class PSG ace who’s unsettled as Real Madrid block second pursuit

Arsenal are on alert after learning Ousmane Dembele is unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain, as per reports, while Real Madrid are trying to stop THREE players from joining Mikel Arteta’s side.

Dembele won the Ballon d’Or in September after a sensational 2024-25 campaign in which he notched 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 appearances. Luis Enrique moved Dembele from out wide to centre-forward, and that decision proved to be a masterstroke.

The attacker fired PSG to an extraordinary quadruple, as they won all three domestic trophies and also ligted the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Injury issues have returned to haunt Dembele this season, though he has still managed four goals and four assists in 14 matches.

PSG view the 28-year-old as a key part of their project, which is now focused on the best French talent, though an exit has suddenly been talked up…

Arsenal linked with remarkable Ousmane Dembele swoop

According to Football Transfers and French source Canal+, there is growing ‘unease’ at PSG, with Dembele ‘unsettled’ at the club.

The player is said to be frustrated with how he is being used by Enrique. Even when Dembele has been declared fit, he has not been a guaranteed starter – despite his incredible exploits last season.

Dembele feels he is ready to start matches on a weekly basis once again, whereas Enrique is being far more cautious and is drip-feeding him game time.

Football Transfers claim Arsenal could cause serious problems for PSG by acting on their long-standing interest in the former Barcelona man.

The Gunners have been named as a ‘perfect fit’ for Dembele, should he push for a shock exit in 2026.

Arteta is on the hunt for a versatile new forward who can thrive as a left winger or centrally, and Dembele is seen as an ‘excellent’ solution.

Although, with the France star’s contract running until June 2028, PSG are in a ‘strong negotiating position’ and will be able to demand a massive fee before selling.

Alternative winger deal shut down

Real Madrid ace Rodrygo is another player Arsenal hold long-term interest in, having made contact for him over the summer.

Sources have confirmed to us that Arsenal have held talks with Rodrygo’s camp over a possible January move, though Madrid will block any exit.

Madrid will also snub approaches from Arsenal or any other club for fellow winger Vinicius Junior.

Both players have been considering their futures of late, but Madrid believe they can convince the pair to stay.

Los Blancos want Vinicius to end his disagreement with Xabi Alonso for good and help steer the club to more Champions League and LaLiga titles.

But whether they can agree a fresh contract with Vinicius remains to be seen, as talks have rumbled on for the entire year.

Arteta target offered new deal

Victor Valdepenas is another Madrid player on Arsenal’s shortlist, with the defender having recently made his LaLiga debut.

It was claimed last week that Arsenal are ‘working hard’ to beat Borussia Dortmund to the 19-year-old’s capture.

Both clubs are trying to convince the centre-half – who can also play at left-back – to leave Madrid with the offer of more first-team minutes.

Madrid, though, know they have a gem in their ranks and are looking to tie him down to fresh terms.

AS report that Madrid have offered the teenage starlet a new contract with a €50m (£44m) exit clause.

Such a deal would not completely end talk of a move to the Emirates, though it would likely be too much money for Arsenal to consider.