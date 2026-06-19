Julian Alvarez and Michael Olise have both been linked with moves to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have now “completely disappeared’ in the race to sign Arsenal target Julian Alvarez, according Fabrizio Romano, who also has news on Los Blancos’ interest in Michael Olise.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Alvarez as they look to give Viktor Gyokeres some help after a mixed first season at the Emirates Stadium.

There have even been reports that the Gunners have reached an ‘agreement’ with Atletico Madrid to buy the Argentina international this summer.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey recently played down those reports but revealed that Arsenal continue to maintain contact with both Atletico and Alvarez’s representatives as they monitor developments surrounding one of Europe’s most coveted forwards.

It has been widely reported that Barcelona are Alvarez’s preferred option this summer, although there are doubts about how they can finance such a huge transfer.

Real Madrid have also been mentioned and even sent a massive bid to Atletico Madrid but Romano reveals that was a “bluff” and that Jose Mourinho’s side have now “completely disappeared” in the race to sign Alvarez.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The Galactico mentioned by Florentino Perez, and you can see that in the Spanish press today, but that’s always been the case, the Galactico mentioned by Florentino Perez in the interview before the end of the elections campaign, the player was Michael Olise.

“The player was not Julian Alvarez. Real Madrid sent a bid for Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid but the understanding of those at Atletico Madrid and those within the industry that it was probably a bluff by Real Madrid.

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“There was not a real interest in proceeding for Julian Alvarez, that was the feeling. Also, they knew that Atletico Madrid were never going to sell the player to Real Madrid.

“So, Julian Alvarez remains, and that’s important to mention, the top target for Barcelona. Barcelona remain obssessed and in love with Julian Alvarez but, again, at the moment it depends on Atletico Madrid.

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Real Madrid have ‘completely disappeared’ – Romano

Romano added: “Barcelona remain in contact, remain in conversations for Julian, at the same time Real Madrid have completely, completely disappeared in the last ten days for the Argentinian striker. Why? Because the Galatico mentioned by Florentino Perez was and is Michael Olise.

“He remains the player that Florentino Perez, and people at Real Madrid, keep mentioning in meetings they are having in these weeks, these days. So, the dream of Real Madrid remains Michael Olise.

“We know the position of Bayern, they don’t want to sell the player, they want to keep the player, so Bayern’s stance hasn’t changed. They want to count on Michael Olise and Bayern will be prepared to offer him a new contact.

“So, for sure, Bayern are still considering Olise as a crucial part of the squad and Bayern are prepared him a new deal on very big numbers. But, at the same time, it is very important to clarify the situation, that despite all the things said, after ten days you can see all the big newspapers saying ‘Julian Alvarez was a bluff, the player wanted by Real Madrid was Michael Olise’.

“Why Real Madrid didn’t bid for Olise? Because they knew that €150m for Michael Olise was never going to resolve the situation. For Bayern, €150m was never going to be enough to sign a player like Michael Olise.

“The president of Bayern, Herbert Hainer, went public and said that ‘we are not selling Olise, if you want to send a bid, save your time.’ So after that message, Real Madrid is heading for a different strategy.”