Arsenal are more desperate to sign Sandro Tonali than the mainstream media are making out, sources can reveal, and with Mikel Arteta’s deep affection for the Newcastle star set to ensure the Gunners boss will be busting a gut to beat Manchester United to the potential £100m transfer.

Tonali has enjoyed another standout campaign at Newcastle United, with the 25-year-old Italian international continuing to impress in the Premier League. His blend of defensive discipline, passing range and attacking energy has drawn admiring glances from several elite clubs as the summer transfer window approaches.

And while the Magpies insist they retain full control, it is understood that Newcastle are more than aware of Tonali’s agent’s efforts to steer his client away from St James’ Park this summer in search of regular Champions League football.

Under contract until 2028 with options to extend, sources suggest a “gentlemen’s agreement” could pave the way for his exit should Newcastle miss out on European qualification once again.

Valued at up to £100million (€115m, $132m), the former AC Milan midfielder has established himself as one of the division’s most complete central players, since his arrival from Italy.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are seen as ‘serious contenders’ in the race for his signature – far more interested than much of the public discourse has indicated in recent weeks, which has instead fully focused on Manchester United’s desires to bring the Italian to Old Trafford.

That, though, has suited the Gunners, who sources confirm have maintained a watchful eye on Tonali and his situation throughout the season, while his representatives have been linked with discreet monitoring of matches at the Emirates Stadium.

Insiders suggest Arteta regards the dynamic Italian as a valuable option to bolster a midfield already featuring high-calibre talents such as Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard, with Arsenal’s interest said to run deeper than outwardly reported and with sources making it clear that they would LOVE to bring the Italian to the club.

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Newcastle could be fighting losing battle to keep Tonali – Sources

United, as well documented, have also shown strong intent, positioning Tonali as a potential long-term solution in central midfield, while Manchester City – as my colleague Graeme Bailey revealed on Saturday – are also very much in the hunt as they look to rebuild their engine room and in the wake of two expected high-profile departures at Etihad Stadium.

There is interest from overseas, too. In Serie A, Juventus continue to lead any potential homecoming bids, though financial realities and wage structures would deem a raid highly implausible. Sporadic links to Real Madrid and Barcelona add further intrigue, yet a move within the Premier League remains the most practical and likely route, according to strong sources given current market conditions.

Newcastle, currently pushing for a top-seven finish, are understandably reluctant to part with such a key figure without substantial recompense. As a result, the Magpies will battle to retain the services of the star, why they feel he owes them a degree of loyalty after he was hit with a 10-month suspension owing to historic breaches of betting regulations; the ban arriving just months after his arrival on Tyneside.

Nevertheless, with Tonali’s ambition for consistent European competition now clear, the coming weeks promise significant developments. He wants Champions League and title battles, something Newcastle are very far away from as it stands, and with the North-East outfit gearing up for another unwelcome quest to leave by a leading light for a second successive summer.

Man Utd look to beat Arsenal to Bayern star; huge double Gunners exit

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly ‘already making moves’ to sign Arsenal target Leon Goretzka – and there is a growing belief that the Red Devils have a clear advantage over the Gunners in the race to land the experienced Bayern Munich midfielder.

Incredibly, and in a story that smacks of jealousy, Max Dowman has been told why Arteta will ruin his career at Arsenal and that they ‘don’t deserve him’.

And if you missed our big Arsenal update on Sunday, we revealed how Arteta has opened the door to TWO major exits as Atletico Madrid target a double Emirates raid.