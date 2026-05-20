Mikel Arteta believes Italian ‘superstar is ‘perfect’ for Arsenal and wants Andrea Berta to sign him

The Italian media has outlined why Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to bring Sandro Tonali to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, as TEAMtalk analyses whether sporting director Andrea Berta will be able to get a deal done for the Newcastle United midfielder.

Arsenal were keen on signing Tonali from Newcastle on the final day of the winter transfer window, and Arteta’s interest in the Italy international midfielder has never faded.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on March 30 that Arsenal are ‘deadly serious’ about a 2026 summer deal for Tonali.

Sources told us at the time that Manchester United are also interested in the former AC Milan midfielder.

Fletcher reported: “Insiders suggest Arteta regards the dynamic Italian as a valuable option to bolster a midfield already featuring high-calibre talents such as Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard, with Arsenal’s interest said to run deeper than outwardly reported and with sources making it clear that they would LOVE to bring the Italian to the club.”

Juventus-centric Italian news outlet, TuttoJuve, has now reported that Arsenal are still interested in Tonali.

The report has credited Man Utd with interest in the 26-year-old, too, adding that ‘Tonali wants to leave Newcastle’.

Arteta reportedly sees ‘the Italian as a perfect addition to Arsenal’s midfield, adding intensity, balance, and leadership’, according to the report.

Man Utd are said to be ‘seeking a modern playmaker capable of ensuring tactical order and quality build-up play’, with the Red Devils of the belief that Tonali is that player.

According to TuttoJuve, Newcastle asking’s price for Tonali would rule Juventus out.

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Arsenal and Man Utd target Sandro Tonali prefers Italy move

While there is no doubt that Tonali would be a good signing for Arsenal or Man Utd, TEAMtalk understands that the Newcastle star would prefer a move to Italy.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 24 that Tonali fancies returning to Italy, despite interest from Arsenal, Man Utd and Manchester City.

Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan are the three Serie A giants keen on a 2026 summer deal for the Italy international midfielder.

Sources have told us that Newcastle will demand at least £75million for Tonali, who was described as “a superstar player” by Newcastle CEO David Hopkinson on talkSPORT on February 4.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta should not have any problem in funding a deal for Tonali, but it remains to be seen whether the Gunners are able to change his mind about a move to Italy.

The Gunners have just won the Premier League title this season and could win the Champions League, too.

Perhaps that could help Arsenal in their quest to persuade Tonali to move to the Emirates Stadium.

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