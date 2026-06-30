Aston Villa strike verbal agreement to sign €18-20m French talent – report

Aston Villa remain on the hunt for a new goalkeeper

Aston Villa have reportedly reached a verbal agreement over a deal to sign highly-rated Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes this summer.

Unai Emery continues to assess his squad strength ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League next season, with all areas under the microscope.

One of those areas is the keeper position, with continued doubts over the future of long-serving No.1 and Juventus target Emiliano Martinez at Villa Park.

And now a report from French outlet Les Violets claims that Restes is the subject of interest from Aston Villa, who have set their sights on the 21-year-old shot-stopper.

The update claims that Villa and Restes have a verbal agreement over a summer deal, with the Toulouse star preparing for the challenge of moving to the Premier League.

The report adds that the Ligue 1 outfit will demand around €18-20million (£15.5-17m) to part ways with the Frenchman in the coming weeks.

Restes is the latest goalkeeping prospect to emerge from France, having made his Toulouse first-team debut back in 2023.

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Villa have multiple keepers on their radar

The young stopper has gone on to make made over 100 appearances for the club, keeping 27 clean sheets and conceding 143 goals during that time.

Villa are not the only club in the mix for Restes, however, with the report suggesting they are one of many European sides showing interest in the player.

In terms of other Villa keeper targets, sources have revealed how Parma and Japan star Zion Suzuki has also emerged on the club’s radar, along with Restes. However, Leeds may have stolen a march on the former, as they prepare a significant offer for the 23-year-old.

Manchester City’s James Trafford also remains on Villa’s watchlist, although the England stopper looks likelier to head to Newcastle United at this stage.

Meanwhile, Villa and Fulham have both made enquiries over the availability of a top Bournemouth star, who is also now on Liverpool’s radar too.