Liverpool respond to shock Sandro Tonali swoop rumours as true transfer stance revealed

Sandro Tonali appears to be closing in on a Tottenham move

Liverpool have played down suggestions they are preparing a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, with TEAMtalk understanding the Italy international is not currently part of the club’s transfer plans.

Tonali has emerged as one of the biggest names in this summer’s market after Tottenham Hotspur stepped up their pursuit of the Newcastle star.

As TEAMtalk has revealed, Spurs are preparing a bid worth around £100million and have also put forward what would be a club-record contract worth in excess of £250,000 a week in a bid to convince the 25-year-old to move to north London.

While Liverpool have been linked with the former AC Milan midfielder, sources have moved to dampen speculation.

We understand that although Liverpool possess the financial strength to compete for virtually any player they identify, they are not currently pursuing a deal for Tonali.

Newcastle’s valuation, believed to be at least £100million, is not viewed as representing value by those at Anfield.

Likewise, the salary package Tottenham are prepared to offer is significantly beyond the level Liverpool would be willing to commit to for the midfielder.

Sources have stressed that central midfield is not among Liverpool’s leading priorities this summer.

Instead, the Reds remain focused on strengthening other areas of Andoni Iraola’s squad, with work continuing behind the scenes on a number of attacking targets following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

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Midfield stance could yet change for Liverpool

That stance could change later in the window, however. Indeed, sources indicate Liverpool’s plans in midfield remain closely linked to the future of Curtis Jones.

As previously revealed, Inter Milan continue to push for the England international, but negotiations remain some distance from a breakthrough.

The Serie A champions have seen two offers rejected, with their latest proposal falling well below Liverpool’s valuation.

Despite ongoing discussions between the clubs and intermediaries, there is still considerable work to do before any agreement is reached should Jones eventually leave Anfield, Liverpool would be expected to revisit the midfield market.

However, we understand that even in that scenario, Tonali is unlikely to become a realistic target.

Instead, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott remain among the players Liverpool admire most.

Both have featured prominently in the club’s internal discussions and sources indicate they would represent more likely additions should the Reds decide to strengthen in central midfield later this summer.

Wharton continues to attract widespread interest following another impressive campaign at Selhurst Park, while Scott remains highly regarded despite Bournemouth’s insistence that the England hopeful is not for sale.

For now, though, Liverpool are standing firm.

Despite the speculation surrounding Tonali and Newcastle’s willingness to listen to offers in excess of £100million, sources have told us the Reds have no intention of entering the race.

Unless circumstances change significantly later in the window, Liverpool’s focus will remain elsewhere, leaving Tottenham with a clear run at one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders.