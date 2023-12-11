Aston Villa join chasing pack trying to sign RB Salzburg midfield sensation shining in Champions League

Aston Villa have reportedly joined a growing list of clubs chasing a highly-rated RB Salzburg midfield sensation who has made his mark in the Champions League this season.

Villa boss Unai Emery is expected to be handed funds in the January transfer window as Villa look to build on a stunning start to the new campaign that currently sees them sitting third in the Premier League, while they are also top of their Europa Conference League group.

And one of the players who has emerged on their radar is young Salzburg star Oscar Gloukh.

The 19-year-old, who has previously been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, is regarded as one of the highest-rated talents across Europe and has certainly impressed for the Austrian outfit this term.

Despite his young age, Gloukh already has experience in the Champions League and that has led to numerous clubs considering a swoop in the near future.

And, according to a Football Insider source, they view the versatile Israel international as a player with “top potential” who could be a top prospect for Emery – if Villa can prise him away from Salzburg.

Gloukh signed for the Austrian side earlier this year and is currently under contract until June 2027.

He has already racked up 41 games for Salzburg, netting eight goals and adding seven assists – including two strikes in the Champions League.

Salzburg star provides tremendous versatility

The teenager primarily plays as an attacking midfielder but can also drop into a defensive role and play out wide if required.

Gloukh has also been capped 12 times by Israel, scoring three times after making his debut for his country back in November 2022.

Oscar Gloukh with a Golazo (And an assist) for Red Bull Salzburg versus Hartberg. The promising youngster is currently seen as an important player by the club.pic.twitter.com/ZydFwZc7M8 — R.D. Football Scout (@RdScouting) November 25, 2023

If Villa do follow up their interest in the player and are successful, Gloukh would likely go straight into the first-team mix and provide Emery with a hugely versatile midfield option.

Next up for Emery’s men is a trip to Bosnia to face Zrinjski Mostar in the Europe Conference League as they look to finish top of their group.

Their next encounter in the Premier League comes on Sunday when they take on Brentford looking to consolidate their top-four spot.

READ MORE: Man Utd backed to pull off risky Aston Villa raid after Liverpool, Man City rejection claim