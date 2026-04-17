Bournemouth have reached an agreement in principle to appoint Marco Rose as their new head coach to replace Andoni Iraola, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that talks have now progressed to an advanced stage.

As revealed earlier this week, Rose had emerged as a leading candidate alongside Kieran McKenna, but Bournemouth have now moved decisively to secure the German.

Sources indicate that terms have been agreed with Rose, who is now set to take over in the summer and succeed Iraola at the Vitality Stadium.

The 49-year-old boasts significant experience at the top level, having managed clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, and is highly regarded for his progressive and attacking style of football.

Bournemouth’s hierarchy, led by president of football operations, Tiago Pinto, have been working through their managerial shortlist in recent weeks.

Rose quickly established himself as a standout option as Bournemouth look to build on the foundations laid under Iraola. He is expected to begin preparation work immediately, once the appointment is fully finalised.

McKenna, currently impressing with Ipswich Town, remains a highly-rated figure, but Bournemouth’s focus has now shifted fully towards finalising Rose’s appointment.

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Andoni Iraola explains Bournemouth exit decision

As Bournemouth get ready to embark on a new adventure with Rose, Iraola has publicly spoken about his decision to leave the Cherries at the end of the season.

Iraola guided Bournemouth to ninth in the Premier League table last season with a club-record 56 points.

The Cherries could do even better this time around, with the team currently sitting in 11th place with 45 points from 32 games.

Iraola said: “It has been a decision that has taken me a lot of time to take, it has not been a clear decision. Always during this process this season I have been talking to the club about all the situations. They were aware that this could happen.

“There is not always one main reason, I think that the decision I have taken is because probably I don’t want to risk the feeling I have right now of satisfaction of these three seasons. You try to envisage yourself in a possible fourth or fifth season and everything costs more.

“We as human beings we get tired of watching always the same face and I suppose I have decided that this was the right moment to put an end to this journey, which for me has been really, really special.”

The Bournemouth boss added: “I like short-term contracts because I want to feel these things. It’s not the same situation you had one year ago than the one you have here.

“We really started discussing in December and I would say that I told them it was not about a negotiation. If we negotiated it was going to be this and we were going to agree the deal, but it was not about this, it was about the feelings we had in that moment.

“Later in the season we decided to let the [transfer] window go, to do our job, to do the season properly and we have been talking this month and we have decided to say it now because we think it is the best moment.

“You don’t want to say too early because it can affect the performance of the players, although I think it shouldn’t. And we have decided now because I think that it is the moment that if you do not say it now because everyone is talking too much.

“This is the moment we have decided is now. If we had lost against Arsenal 5-0 it was going to be the same day and the same time and the same announcement.”

Iraola was also asked on Friday if he has already decided on which club he will move to.

The Spaniard responded: “The decision was not about any other club, there was no other club involved – it was about either continuing here or not continuing here.

“I don’t know what I want to do next season. I don’t know if I am going to coach a team, a club. I don’t know if I am going to coach an international team. I don’t know if I am going to coach in this continent. I have no idea what is going to happen.

“I don’t know if you are going to believe me, but it is the truth. And also I don’t have any rush to want to know it. I have taken a big decision for me, now I want to focus on what we have in this moment. These next six games are massive for us.

“There is going to be time to think [later] if we are going to have to think on something else.”

While Iraola is keeping his cards close to his chest, we can reveal the name of the Bundesliga club that are keen on him.

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