Michael Carrick is firmly on track to being named the next Manchester United manager

Journalist David Ornstein is adamant that Michael Carrick is very much on course to be named the next Manchester United boss, having ruled three big names out of the running and explaining why three more are considered ‘lesser’ choices – while TEAMtalk sources have an update on when a decision will be made.

Carrick has brought stability and confidence to Old Trafford since being chosen as the interim replacement for Ruben Amorim. Immediately switching formations to a 4-2-3-1 system and restoring Kobbie Mainoo to the side, Manchester United have won seven of the 11 games that the 44-year-old has presided over to move up to third in the Premier League.

While Monday’s defeat to Leeds – the first time they had lost at Old Trafford in the league to their arch rivals in some 45 years – represented the first major setback of his regime, United remain on course to qualify for the Champions League – a ‘big tick in his box’ of landing the job permanently.

As a result, Ornstein is adamant Carrick remains on course to secure the job full-time, telling The Athletic: “United’s target when Carrick replaced Amorim was to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Carrick is on course to achieve that and, if he does, it’s a big tick in his box. Results so far and his popularity inside and outside the club put him in a very strong position, although Monday provided a reality check.

“If they secure Champions League qualification, United are expected to finalise a shortlist including Carrick. Many feel there’s no way United can overlook him if he delivers, but questions remain about how well equipped he is for the full-time job with limited experience, juggling domestic and European football, and contributing to the summer transfer market.

“Top options like [Thomas] Tuchel, [Luis] Enrique and [Carlo] Ancelotti are largely unavailable. Tuchel has signed a new contract with England, Ancelotti will be at the World Cup, and Enrique is expected to sign a new contract at PSG.”

There has been some noise lately about Ando Iraola – confirmed to be leaving Bournemouth at the season’s end – potentially being a contender, but Ornstein added: “The club doesn’t see picking Iraola, [Oliver] Glasner or [Marco] Silva ahead of Carrick – unless they miss out on the Champions League.

“United have completed all background work and are in no rush. As things stand, Carrick is in pole position, but nothing has been decided yet.”

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In the aftermath of Monday’s loss, BBC reporter Simon Stone discussed Carrick facing the ‘first real major test of his regime’, with injury and suspension issues starting to rack up following the loss and ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash against Chelsea.

However, our reporter Graeme Bailey explained that United’s pursuit of their next permanent manager is shaping up to be far more nuanced than previous appointments, and he understands that any move for Carrick will not be based purely on results.

Despite that setback, United remain third in the table and firmly on course for a top-five finish, which would secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

And crucially, insiders say the club’s thinking goes far beyond the league table.

“United have learnt some lessons here,” Bailey revealed. “Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s appointment was almost solely based on results, whilst Ruben Amorim came on the crest of his reputation.

“When you speak to United and people within the club, they have garnered so much respect for Carrick and his team in terms of how they have managed the club, not just the first team.

“Players and staff alike have been truly bowled over by his tenure – the way he operates is hugely impressive.”

That internal backing is already having a tangible impact.

TEAMtalk understands that Carrick has been heavily involved in early planning for the summer transfer window, with recruitment strategies being shaped around his tactical approach and long-term vision. While his system is not as radical as Amorim’s back-three structure, it is seen as sustainable and aligned with the current squad profile.

Importantly, United insist that no final decision has yet been made, and sources indicate that remains the case.

The club have continued to assess multiple candidates, with some emerging into contention largely due to the benchmark Carrick has set during his interim spell.

However, in light of the loss to Leeds, Bailey added:

“Yes, they have lost to Leeds,” Bailey added. “But let’s not forget where this squad was. You could argue, and I would, that Carrick has actually overachieved with this group.

“And thankfully, United are not listening to outside noise, the United media pool of former players who have more opinions than medals even for those who played under Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Let’s not forget Gary Neville, for instance, his massive backing of Amorim’s appointment. Personally, I think some of the comments about Carrick have been massively condescending at best. I think he is the best and right man for United, he has matured and learnt so much from his time at Middlesbrough – where he did a very good job.

“But as United insist, it is not his job yet, and will delay any decision until the season ends.”

Ornstein’s update comes after reporter David McDonnell claimed the performance and result against Leeds had seen Sir Jim Ratcliffe express grave doubts over handing Carrick the job, with two other names under consideration.

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