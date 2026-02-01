Brighton ‘pushing hard’ to bring £25m star back to the Amex with complex negotiations ongoing

Brighton have opened negotiations with Marseille in an attempt to bring Matt O’Riley back to the Amex before the transfer window closes, TEAMtalk understands.

O’Riley has been one of the standout performers during his loan spell in France, quickly establishing himself as a key figure and earning widespread praise for his impact in Ligue 1.

His form has not gone unnoticed at Brighton, who now want the Denmark international back sooner than planned.

TEAMtalk has been told that O’Riley is open to returning, with the 25‑year‑old attracted by the prospect of playing regular Premier League football again as Brighton reshape their midfield options for the second half of the campaign.

However, sources indicate that the process is not straightforward, with Brighton unable to simply trigger a standard recall clause. That has forced the club into direct discussions with Marseille as they explore the terms required to end the loan early.

Talks remain ongoing, but there is growing optimism within the Amex that an agreement can be found before the deadline, with Brighton pushing hard to bring the move together.

As it stands, both clubs remain in dialogue – and Brighton’s determination to retrieve O’Riley suggests they see him playing a meaningful role under Fabian Hurzeler in the coming months.

O’Riley joined Brighton for around £25million in the summer of 2024, and made 25 appearances for the Seagulls, notching three goals and three assists, before joining Marseille on loan.

In France, the former Celtic man has made 25 appearances for Marseille, scoring once and providing six assists.

