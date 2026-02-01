Everton are leading the race to sign Chelsea winger Tyrique George after submitting an offer to sign him on loan with an option to buy, TEAMtalk understands, and the Toffees could also approve a sale if he arrives.

The Toffees weren’t planning on being overly busy in the winter transfer window, but Grealish has suffered a stress fracture in his foot, which has likely ruled him out for the season.

That has changed the plans on Merseyside, and now they are pushing to make a late winger signing, with 19-year-old Chelsea winger George the leading target.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in August 2025 that George has big admirers at Everton, impressed by his progression at Stamford Bridge and in the England youth system. George is highly rated at Chelsea, but his lack of consistent playing time has left him considering a departure.

He made his senior debut back in August 2024 and has made a total of 37 senior appearances for Chelsea, notching six goals and six assists in the process.

However, despite his exciting potential, George is well down the pecking order and hasn’t started a single Premier League game this season.

In fact, he’s played just 143 minutes of league football this term, which has left him frustrated. Everton are now looking to take advantage of the situation, but do face competition.

Everton confident of sealing George deal

Sources confirm that Everton have submitted an offer to sign George on loan until the season’s end, and the deal, if agreed, will include an option to buy.

Club-to-club talks are understood to be advancing, and there is confidence at the Toffees that an agreement will be struck. George still needs convincing, but his relationship with Everton’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, formerly of Chelsea, gives Moyes’ side added hope.

It isn’t yet clear what fee the buy option will be set at. But Fulham came close to signing George permanently for £22million last summer, so it’s likely it will be in a similar ballpark.

Sunderland have also shown interest in George, and they are not out of contention yet, but they trail Everton in the race.

Meanwhile, Everton winger Dwight McNeil has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest in recent days, with Sean Dyche thought to be keen on a reunion.

Should George arrive at Everton, McNeil could be allowed to leave, but Forest are yet to submit a formal offer for the 26-year-old.

