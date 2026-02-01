Liverpool holding ‘talks’ with €75m ‘mega-talent’ MIDFIELDER for FOURTH January signing

Liverpool are in talks to sign Kees Smit from AZ Alkmaar and bring him to Anfield in the January transfer window, according to a source, with Arne Slot’s side also pressing ahead for two defenders before Monday’s deadline.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 30, 2025, that Liverpool are among the clubs keen on a 2026 deal for Smit. Sources have told us that Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the midfielder, who has been described in Dutch publication De Telegraaf as a ‘diamond’ and a ‘mega-talent’.

We understand that AZ will demand more than €60million (£52.2m, $70.6m) for Smit, with some in the Netherlands saying that the 20-year-old Dutchman could cost as much as €75million (£65.3m, $88.3m).

DAVEOCKOP has now reported that Liverpool are in talks with Smit’s representatives over a deal for the midfielder before the winter window closes on Monday.

The Liverpool-centric news outlet has claimed that Liverpool have held ‘initial talks’ with Smit’s representatives.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that an exit for Smit in the middle of the season is unlikely, but it seems that Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is involved in negotiations, and it remains to be seen if Smit agrees to a move to Liverpool now.

Smit has been on the books of AZ since the summer of 2024 and is under contract at the Dutch club until 2028.

The midfielder has made 62 appearances for AZ so far in his career, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in the process.

Smit has scored three goals and given five assists in 31 appearances for AZ so far this season.

Liverpool trying to sign Jeremy Jacquet and Lutsharel Geertruida

Liverpool have already made one signing in the winter transfer window, bringing in Mor Talla Ndiaye from Amitie FC.

The 18-year-old Senegalese defender will link up with Liverpool’s Under-21 team initially.

For the first team, Liverpool are in talks to sign Jeremy Jacquet and Lutsharel Geertruida.

Romano has reported that Liverpool are in ‘talks’ with Jacquet and are trying to beat Chelsea to his signature.

Rennes are willing to sell the 20-year-old French defender, but they want him to stay at the club for the rest of the season.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Jacquet is keen on a move to Chelsea.

Graeme Bailey has also reported that Liverpool have an agreement in place over personal terms with Lutsharel Geertruida.

Geertruida is on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig at the moment, but the Black Cats are willing to let him leave for Liverpool if they get compensation.

RB Leipzig themselves are ready to sanction a move for Geertruida to Liverpool should all parties come to an agreement.

