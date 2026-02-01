Crystal Palace are on the brink of completing a major double striker shake‑up, with TEAMtalk understanding that a deal with AC Milan for Jean‑Philippe Mateta is now close – and his replacement, Jorgen Strand Larsen, is set to move to South London.

Sources inside Palace now believe both transfers will be finalised within the next 24 hours, with the club accelerating business ahead of the window’s closure.

Milan are prepared to pay around £35million for Mateta and have already agreed personal terms with the forward. While Palace initially held out for closer to £40million, they have softened that stance in recent days to help drive the move over the line.

Mateta, who played a crucial role in the Eagles’ historic FA Cup success last term, has been eyeing a new challenge and is set to become the next high-profile exit from Selhurst Park, following the departures of Eberechi Eze last summer, and Marc Guehi earlier this month. Manager Oliver Glasner, meanwhile, has already confirmed he’ll be leaving at the season’s end.

We can reveal that chairman Steve Parish has been personally involved in negotiations with Milan, and now he is undergoing a medical in Italy ahead of completing the move.

At the same time, Palace’s pursuit of Wolves striker Larsen has taken a significant step forward. Talks between the two clubs have progressed, and an agreement is close, with Palace set to pay an initial £43million for the striker.

Palace have also made further headway on the player’s side of the deal, with optimism rising that everything can be wrapped up before deadline, despite problems emerging in earlier discussions regarding personal terms. A medical is now booked for Strand Larsen, too.

Wolves, anticipating Larsen’s exit, have already begun working on their own replacement plans.

Discussions have taken place with Southampton over Adam Armstrong, while Wolves also enquired about Cameron Archer – but the forward is now heading to Rangers, ruling out a move to Molineux.

Palace are now poised for a dramatic 24‑hour period that could reshape their attack for the rest of the season, with both Mateta’s Milan switch and Strand Larsen’s arrival moving rapidly towards completion.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.