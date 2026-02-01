Man Utd in double scouting mission as Serie A beast watched alongside Arsenal target

Man Utd have been linked with two new players

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch two new players in recent weeks, with reports detailing their interest in Tarik Muharemovic and a Club Brugge star.

Man Utd had a huge summer transfer window, spending over £230million to bring in five new players. Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko and Diego Leon all arrived at Old Trafford.

United have yet to sign any new players during the winter window, though interim boss Michael Carrick has suggested there is money to spend if the right opportunity emerges before the deadline.

Central midfield and central defence are two areas of the United squad that INEOS need to bolster this summer.

Flop midfielder Manuel Ugarte could follow Casemiro out of the club. In defence, United hope to land a left-sided centre-half to replace Luke Shaw, and potentially a new left-back, too.

According to Bosnian outlet SportSport (as cited by MEN), United have sent scouts to watch Sassuolo star Muharemovic and are tracking his progress in Italy.

Indeed, United officials were supposedly in attendance as Muharemovic helped Sassuolo to a 3-1 away win at Pisa on Saturday.

Muharemovic is a 22-year-old centre-back who is emerging as one of Sassuolo’s best and most valuable players. Standing at an imposing 6ft 2in tall, Muharemovic is dominant in the air, has a great reading of the game and is not scared to get involved in attacks.

The report adds that United chiefs have been impressed by his solid performances in Serie A. This suggests United could open talks for the Bosnia international in the summer if his stock continues to rise.

The Red Devils could face competition to bring Muharemovic to England, as we revealed Newcastle United’s interest in him on December 12.

Muharemovic is not the only exciting young player United are keen on, as reports in Italy state that they are also monitoring Club Brugge midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic.

United and Tottenham Hotspur have both ‘watched him live’ in recent weeks.

United watching Muharemovic, Stankovic

Arsenal were the first English side to be linked with Stankovic, as their ‘great interest’ in him emerged on December 29.

The 20-year-old is proving too good for the Belgian Pro League, while he has also picked up experience in the Champions League this campaign.

Stankovic’s decision to leave Inter Milan for Brugge last summer is working wonders as he is now being eyed by some of the most illustrious clubs in England, with United and Spurs holding the strongest interest.

Although, Inter have protected themselves by making sure to include buy-back clauses for both this summer and next summer.

Therefore, United will need Inter’s approval before they can sign Stankovic.

