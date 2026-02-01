Sunderland tell Liverpool how much to pay for Lutsharel Geertruida amid Jurgen Klopp ‘role’ and ‘upset’ teammates

Lutsharel Geertruida, who is set to leave Sunderland for Liverpool

Liverpool are just one step away from closing a deal for Lutsharel Geertruida, with a report revealing the small compensation package that Arne Slot’s side need to pay to Sunderland to bring him to Anfield before the transfer window closes on Monday.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported earlier on Sunday that Liverpool are trying to sign Geertruida before Monday’s deadline. Sources have told us that the Premier League club have agreed on personal terms with Geertruida, who is ready to cut short his loan spell at Sunderland and move to Anfield.

We understand that RB Leipzig are open to Geertruida moving to Liverpool, as long as the defending Premier League champions and Sunderland come to an agreement.

Sunderland will demand a compensation package from Liverpool to release the 25-year-old Netherlands international defender, who can operate as a centre-back or as a right-back and worked with current Reds manager Arne Slot at Feyenoord.

DAVEOCKOP has reported that Sunderland are ‘demanding a compensation package of £3m-£4m’ (up to €4.6m, $5.5m).

The Liverpool-centric news outlet has claimed that former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is also ‘playing a role in this move’.

Klopp is the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull Gmb, and the German has connections at both Liverpool and RB Leipzig, although the exact nature of the role that he is playing has not been disclosed in detail in the report.

Sunderland players ‘upset’ at Lutsharel Geertruida

The Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele has also claimed that Sunderland want compensation for letting Geertruida leave for Liverpool.

It will be a small compensation package, though, which tallies with what DAVEOCKOP is reporting.

According to Steele, Sunderland players were ‘upset’ to learn on January 31 that Geertruida will leave for Liverpool.

The journalist wrote on X at 12:23pm on February 1: “Told Lutsharel Geertruida was discussing potential move to #LFC with Sunderland colleagues yday, who are upset to lose him.

“Sunderland would want a small compensatory package.”

The Athletic journalist James Pearce has reported that if Geertruida moves to Anfield, then 22-year-old Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay is likely to leave on loan for a club in the Championship.

Pearce wrote on X: “Liverpool trying to secure the services of Geertruida for the rest of the season makes a lot of sense.

“Can play RB/CB/CM, Slot knows him well from their success together at Feyenoord, and he’s up to speed with PL football having shone at Sunderland.

“If Liverpool complete the deal for Geertruida then Calvin Ramsay could leave on loan before tomorrow’s deadline.

“Interest from the Championship.”

