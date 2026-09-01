Liverpool will on Tuesday finalise the £30m signing of goalkeeping starlet Lucca Brughmans after beating off late interest from both Arsenal and Real Madrid, with the Reds’ long-term plans for the Belgian to succeed Alisson coming to light, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 18-year-old is the latest product of Genk’s extraordinary goalkeeper conveyor belt, with the Belgian club having developed a remarkable list of talents including Thibaut Courtois, Koen Casteels, Maarten Vandevoordt and Mike Penders.

Now Liverpool have won the battle for Brughmans, with the Reds persuading the highly-rated Belgian youth international that his long-term future should be at Anfield.

TEAMtalk understands that both Arsenal and Real Madrid held talks over Brughmans, but Liverpool have succeeded in convincing him to join their project – with a clear pathway into their first-team seen as key to beating their rivals to his signature.

The teenager is viewed as a potential long-term successor to Alisson, although that pathway is not expected to open until 2027.

Liverpool currently have Giorgi Mamardashvili as Alisson’s deputy, with the Georgian having also attracted interest from elsewhere and with sources revealing the likely outcome for the towering Georgian on deadline day…

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Nottingham Forest have been linked with Mamardashvili and his representatives are understood to be exploring his options after a difficult time of things so far on Merseyside and amid long-term doubts that the Georgian is of the standard required to succeed Alisson in goal.

Despite that interest in prising him away from Anfield, Liverpool do not currently expect Mamardashvili to leave.

The arrival of Brughmans is instead seen as part of a longer-term plan for the Reds.

TEAMtalk understands that the Belgian is expected to spend the coming season out on loan, with a return to Genk one possibility.

Final decisions over his destination have yet to be made, but Liverpool are confident they have secured one of Europe’s most highly-rated young goalkeepers ahead of two major rivals in Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will on Tuesday offload Harvey Elliott overseas, while Forest have also been knocked back in a £30m bid to sign a Reds midfielder.