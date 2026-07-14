Chelsea have reportedly made an approach for a Real Madrid star and would consider paying the full asking price, hitting back after losing Marc Cucurella to the Spanish giants.

The Blues sold Cucurella to Real in a £47.5million deal in June. It came after the Spaniard had suggested he was happy at Stamford Bridge, but had previously flirted with a move back to his home nation.

After losing their starting left-back to Real, Chelsea want to exact revenge by signing one straight back from the Spanish side.

Sport reports the Blues made an initial enquiry to gauge the potential of the exit of Alvaro Carreras, with a €25million (£21.3m) offer.

But the outlet suggests the left-back is valued at €50million (£42.6m) which tracks with other outlets.

Chelsea would consider paying that, should Xabi Alonso be able to convince Carreras that he would be a starter at the club.

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Alonso knows Carreras well

There are a few reasons it seems Alonso would be able to do that. Firstly, none of Chelsea’s current left-backs are above the age of 21, and of them, Jorrel Hato – who also plays centre-back – is the only one with a good bank of firs-team experience.

That means the Real Madrid man might see an easy opportunity into the starting XI. Beyond that, Alonso used Carreras as his starting left-back at Real Madrid.

Only 10 players featured in more than 25 games under Alonso at the Spanish giants, and the left-back was one of them.

He would surely see his time under Alonso at Real as proof that he’d be used in the same way at Chelsea.

However, while the Spanish giants have a valuation set for the defender, they seemingly don’t want to actively push him out.

Fabrizio Romano recently said of their left-back depth: ‘Real Madrid plan confirmed for left backs. Cucurella starter, Carreras backup, Fran García leaves. Mendy to recover from injury.’

If Chelsea can’t get Carreras through the door, they’ll look to sign another left-sided defender.

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