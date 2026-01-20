Now or never for Tottenham to sign Man City winger after Fulham near £35m agreement

Tottenham hold interest in signing Manchester City attacker Oscar Bobb, though with Fulham closing on a £35m agreement, it’s now or never for Spurs.

Tottenham have tried and failed to sign two Man City forwards over the past two windows – Savinho last summer and Omar Marmoush in the current window.

Spurs also lost out to Pep Guardiola’s side for Antoine Semenyo, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed an audacious move for RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande has come to nothing.

However, Football Insider recently confirmed Tottenham had begun to explore a move that once again involved Man City.

It was claimed Spurs were showing interest in 22-year-old Oscar Bobb, who is the player Man City will sacrifice on the back of landing Semenyo.

The left-footer can play on either flank and according to David Ornstein when reporting on Tuesday morning, Bobb can go for around £30m.

A subsequent update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggested the actual price Man City are demanding is slightly higher.

That came in an update on X in which Romano revealed Fulham have bid for the Norwegian. The package they’ve put forward verbally is worth £35m in total.

Club-to-club talks are progressing, though when adding further details on his YouTube channel, Romano stressed Fulham still have work to do on the player side.

That leaves the door ajar for suitors to strike, one of which is Borussia Dortmund. But of far greater interest to Tottenham fans will be whether their own club bites the bullet and makes a move.

Clearly, a deal is there to be made if bidding in the region of £35m. Tottenham would appear to be a sexier option than Fulham even despite their current turmoil.

The question now is do Spurs truly believe Bobb is the answer to their bluntness in attack? If the answer is yes, the time to act by hijacking Fulham’s move is now.

One potential wrinkle in this story is the fact Bobb is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

While that wouldn’t result in him failing a medical, it would mean any buying club would be signing a player who isn’t available to play straight away.

Latest Tottenham news – Frank sack / Tel blow-up

In other news, Thomas Frank could be just hours from the sack at Tottenham , with a growing belief that it’s now a question of ‘when, not if’ he will be removed from the role and with two exciting new contenders suddenly thrust into contention to become their next manager.

Elsewhere, Spurs are dealing with a growing issue around Mathys Tel, who has once again reiterated his desire to leave the club after being left out of Frank’s Champions League squad.

