A second source who is in tune with the inner workings of Manchester United has confirmed what the club’s true plans are for signings in the winter window.

Despite enduring a difficult first half of the season under Ruben Amorim, Man Utd are in with a genuine shot of qualifying for the Champions League.

Fifth spot may yet be good enough, just as it was last season, though United will have their eye on snatching fourth position off Liverpool who can’t get out of second gear this season.

Aiding United’s cause is the fact they only have Premier League matches on the calendar. There’s no European campaign this term and Man Utd exited both cup competitions in the early rounds.

As such, and despite widespread and largely speculative claims to the contrary, ESPN’s Mark Ogden – who specialises in covering Man Utd – recently claimed United do not intend to make signings this month.

That hasn’t stopped outlets and publications claiming Man Utd are exploring moves. Some – like the notoriously unreliable Fichajes – have even claimed a ‘formal offer’ has been tabled for Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves.

But with so few fixtures (16) on the horizon, United’s AFCON contingent back home, and the fact there’s only an interim manager at the helm right now, United do NOT intend to sign new players this month.

A fresh update from The Athletic and one of their United experts, Laurie Whitwell, has confirmed as much on Tuesday morning.

Getting straight to the point, Whitwell declared: ‘United are not planning to make moves in this window.’

Whitwell did add that Man Utd could be drawn into making a move if one of their long-term targets – such as Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton – becomes available, or if a rival club bids for someone they’ve shortlisted.

But unless either of those things happen, new signings are not anticipated.

Mainoo staying, Ajax want Ugarte, Zirkzee to Roma latest

The flipside to Man Utd not intending to make new signings is they also don’t intend to let any players of note leave either.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the expectation in the aftermath of Ruben Amorim’s sacking is Kobbie Mainoo will now be retained.

The midfielder was handed his first Premier League start of the season in the 2-0 victory over Manchester City last time out.

Michael Carrick’s arrival has changed the landscape for Mainoo who is now more than content to stick around and push United into the Champions League places.

Elsewhere, The Athletic touched on Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee’s situations. And while there’s confirmed interest – Ajax have made an approach for Ugarte and Zirkzee previously agreed personal terms with Roma – neither are expected to go.

The report added: ‘Ajax have made an inquiry over Manuel Ugarte – but at this stage, a deal is considered unlikely.

‘The Dutch giants want a new No 6, and have the Uruguay international on their list. They have been looking at a loan, with no long-term decisions expected this month due to Jordi Cruyff only starting as sporting director on February 1. But United have so far declined Ajax’s proposal.

‘United have also so far not entertained any negotiations with Roma over Joshua Zirkzee.

‘The Netherlands forward was absent from Saturday’s win over City due to a knock, which did increase speculation about his future, but the Serie A side do not believe United will allow him to leave this month.’

Latest Man Utd news – Lack of fixtures affects clause…

In other news, United’s lack of matches in the remainder of the season will affect whether one senior star has a clause in his contract automatically triggered.

