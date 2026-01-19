Chelsea have identified one of Paris Saint-Germain’s best midfielders to replace Enzo Fernandez, according to a report, with Real Madrid keen on a 2026 deal for the Stamford Bridge ace.

Enzo Fernandez has long been on the radar of Real Madrid, who want to sign a midfielder in the summer of 2026. Los Blancos are keen on a midfielder who can pull the strings and control the tempo, and Chelsea star Fernandez is a player that the Spanish and European giants are keen on bringing to Estadio Bernabeu.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, told us on January 18 that Chelsea are ‘willing’ to sell Enzo Fernandez to Real Madrid.

Sources have told us that the Premier League club have softened their stance on the Argentina international midfielder and will sell Fernandez at the right price.

Chelsea are well aware that they will need to find a replacement for Fernandez if they sell him, and a Spanish report has revealed that the Blues are planning to raid Paris Saint-Germain for Joao Neves.

According to Fichajes, ‘Chelsea are preparing a €125million (£108.4m, $145.5m) offer’ for Neves, whom the report has described as ‘a complete midfielder’.

The Spanish media outlet has claimed that Chelsea, who recently appointed Liam Rosenior as their manager following the departure of Enzo Maresca, are ‘clear if Enzo Fernández leaves the club, they will immediately replace him’, adding that Neves ‘fits perfectly into’ their ‘philosophy’.

Neves has been on the books of PSG since 2024, when he joined from Benfica and is widely rated as one of the best young midfielders in Europe.

The 21-year-old, who is under contract at PSG until the summer of 2029, has made 76 appearances for the French club, scoring 13 goals and giving 12 assists in the process.

Neves has made eight starts in Ligue 1 and three starts in the Champions League for PSG so far this season.

PSG stance on selling Joao Neves to Chelsea

Fichajes is a highly speculative source, so the claim that Chelsea are ready to make a big bid for Neves has to be treated with caution.

Until and unless reliable sources in England and/or France back this claim, we have to treat this for what it is – a rumour.

Fichajes, though, has claimed that PSG do not plan to sell Neves anytime soon.

The French club, who won the Champions League under manager Luis Enrique last season, view Neves as ‘a cornerstone upon which to build their dominance in Europe’.

PSG are happy with the progress that the Portugal international midfielder has made, and there is no urgency at the French club to cash in on him now.

Neves himself is said to be calm about his situation and is not itching to leave PSG.

