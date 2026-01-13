West Ham United have made enquiries about Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources have told us that West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo, himself a former goalkeeper who played for the likes of FC Porto and Deportivo La Coruna, is not happy with his options despite being plentiful.

West Ham already have Alphonse Areola, Mads Hermansen and Lukasz Fabianski in their squad, but Nuno feels that it is an area that can be improved.

We can now confirm that West Ham have contacted London rivals Chelsea to ask about Jorgensen.

The Hammers, who also enquired about Axel Disasi, were informed that Jorgensen is unlikely to be available this month.

Jorgensen is currently serving as number two to Robert Sanchez at Chelsea.

We understand that the 23-year-old Denmark international would be open to the move to West Ham, but Chelsea feel that they would leave themselves short if they allowed the former Villarreal star to leave.

Jorgensen joined Chelsea from Villarreal in the summer of 2024 for £20.7million (€23.9m, $27.9m).

The Danish goalkeeper is under contract at the Blues until the summer of 2031.

Jorgensen has made 31 appearances for Chelsea so far in his career, with four of them coming this season.

West Ham are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship.

The Hammers are currently third from bottom in the Premier League table, having picked up just 14 points from 21 matches.

