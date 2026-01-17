Chelsea accelerate €60m-plus January signing that’ll sting Arsenal

Rennes are looking for a deal worth more than €60million (£52m) for their prized asset Jeremy Jacquet as Chelsea look to land the defender this month, sources have confirmed to us.

A €60m+ figure would surpass the fee Rennes received from Manchester City for Jeremy Doku in 2023, making Jacquet their most expensive sale of all time.

We are told that Chelsea, in theory, are undeterred by Rennes’ demands to the extent that it has not scared them off pursuing a deal. Indeed, they are now stepping up their efforts to land the highly-rated centre-back as they look to strengthen their defence for new boss Liam Rosenior.

As we revealed on Thursday, Arsenal are very keen on Jacquet, along with Real Madrid, but they both view him as a summer arrival rather than a January signing.

Chelsea are looking to take advantage of that stance by pushing to complete a deal this month, hoping to steal a march on their rivals.

The 20-year-old French star has been turning heads in Ligue 1 with his all-action performances and technical ability, attracting interest from several top European sides.

Chelsea see Jacquet as a potential key signing as they look to improve their central defensive options ahead of Levi Colwill’s return from injury. He is also a player that Rosenior has seen first-hand and has vouched for his talents.

Chelsea have long believed they needed to add options in central defence. They were in the market for Bournemouth pair Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi last summer, whilst they have also watched young options such as Club Brugge’s Joel Ordonez and were always keeping tabs on former player Marc Guehi, but Jacquet is now seen as their preferred option.

Whilst Chelesa are bringing in Jacquet, they are also having conversations with Rosenior about the possibility of landing some of his former charges from Strasbourg this month, including Emanuel Emegha, who is due to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Chelsea are looking at doing deals this month and are ready to make room. They have already sent Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte back, whilst the likes of Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi are in talks to find new clubs.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Chelsea transfer news: Blues beaten to deal; Rosenior ‘unconvinced’ by target

Man City, Chelsea both beaten as PSG agree dazzling Barcelona deal

Rosenior ‘unconvinced’ as Chelsea are ‘offered’ golden chance to sign Man Utd linked midfield star

Real Madrid have clear advantage over Chelsea in race to sign standout Serie A star