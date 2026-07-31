Alex Scott and another midfielder are on Chelsea's radar

According to reports, Chelsea are set to submit a new offer for Bournemouth star Alex Scott, though they face being hijacked by Liverpool.

Despite facing sanctions over their heavy spending, Chelsea have continued business as usual in this summer’s transfer window.

The Blues have sold well this summer, but they are currently the second biggest spenders in Europe in this window and they are still expected to make more signings.

After landing Maxence Lacroix, Chelsea are looking to add experience to their squad with the additions of Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson.

And despite targeting Henderson, Xabi Alonso’s remain in the market for another centre-midfielder, having already failed with a £64m bid for Bournemouth star Scott.

After this bid was turned down, we reported that Bournemouth remain confident that Scott will pen a new contract beyond 2028, though Chelsea’s interest is not going away.

Caught Offside are reporting that the Blues are ‘preparing a new offer’ for Scott which will be worth around £70m, but this is still short of Bournemouth’s £80m valuation.

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Chelsea face Liverpool hijack and resume alternative midfield transfer

Chelsea are also not alone in targeting Scott, with a source for Caught Offside claiming Liverpool could yet make a move for the midfielder, who may reunite with former boss Andoni Iraola at Anfield.

“Chelsea have done the most work on Alex Scott so far,” a source claimed.

“They’re prepared to try again for around £70m, but that’s also probably going to be rejected by Bournemouth.

“Let’s see, but other clubs could still come into the conversation. Andoni Iraola knows the player well and is a big fan, so I wouldn’t rule out Liverpool.”

And Chelsea appear to be keeping their options open regarding their next marquee midfield signing, with journalist Sebastien Vidal claiming they are now back in the race to land England international Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace after securing Lacroix.

“Chelsea continues its transfer window. After finalizing the arrival of Maxence Lacroix, the Blues have resumed discussions with Crystal Palace regarding Adam Wharton,” Vidal said.

“The 22-year-old English midfielder remains a priority target for Xabi Alonso. Palace is demanding €100M, while Chelsea will first need to trim its squad before making a move.”