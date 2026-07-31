Arsenal are reportedly targeting two Real Madrid players this summer, and they are confident of signing superstar Vinicius Junior.

We have reported that the Gunners are moving closer to signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, but their overwhelming priority is to sign a new top-level winger for the left flank.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard flattered to deceive during the 2025/26 campaign, so Arsenal are crying out for an upgrade on the left to improve their attacking output.

And Real Madrid star Vinicius has emerged as a serious target for Arsenal, who are hoping to take advantage of his uncertain contract situation by signing him this summer.

There have been conflicting reports on whether a move for Vinicius is feasible, though ESPN reporter Alex Kirkland has stated that the Gunners also have their eye on another Real Madrid star this summer.

Speaking on Charles Watts’ YouTube channel, Kirkland claimed: “I was talking to my ESPN colleague Rodra, who’s very well-connected at Real Madrid, he was saying to me that he’d been told that Arsenal were also interested in another unnamed Real Madrid player, that Vinicius Junior was NOT the only one.”

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Arsenal ‘approval’ for Vinicius Junior given with club chiefs confident

It is hard not to feel that the Real Madrid forward is a pipedream target for Arsenal, but journalist Mario Cortegana has explained why they are currently confident of securing his services this summer.

Cortegana said on his YouTube channel: “As revealed in The Athletic and by James McNicholas, a colleague who covers Arsenal, Arsenal is very focused on the Vinicius deal.

“He’s Arsenal’s top priority. Well, they believe it’s possible. There’s approval from top to bottom at all levels of the club that the operation can be done.

“Number-wise, and we’ll try to give you more details later this week, it works out for Arsenal, and there’s just one very important thing missing, obviously, which is that Vinicius doesn’t renew with Real Madrid. Arsenal have been eyeing this operation, having held a series of talks, and they believe they’re in a very good position if Real Madrid doesn’t manage to renew Vinicius’ contract.

“So, that’s how things stand. We’ll have to see how the talks between Real Madrid and Vinicius and his representatives progress, or how and when they might happen. By the way, the same representatives I mentioned. Let’s see how these negotiations intertwine and what the outcome will be, and whether or not Arsenal will ultimately sign him.

“But let’s be clear, Arsenal’s interest is very real, very concrete, and the situation is still open.”

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