Real Madrid facing three-way Prem battle for Bernabeu sensation as another top Liverpool star eyed

Three Premier League teams are now hunting an elite Real Madrid talent who could be on the move this summer, while the Spanish giants are also reportedly plotting another raid on Liverpool.

It’s expected to be a busy summer of ins and outs in Madrid this summer as they face the prospect of missing out to Barcelona in the LaLiga title race, although they remain in the Champions League and face a quarter-final with Bayern Munich in April.

While significant additions are set to be made, there is also plenty of focus on who could leave and one of those players could be talented Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler.

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London rivals join Liverpool in Arda Guler hunt

TEAMtalk can reveal that London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are preparing to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool for the signing of Real Madrid sensation Arda Guler this summer, with the potential of the Spanish giants opening the door to a deal growing significantly.

Liverpool have a long-standing interest in the Turkey international, having maintained regular contact with both Guler’s representatives and Real Madrid, as they look to be at the front of the queue for the 20-year-old attacker.

At the start of the season, Madrid made it clear that Guler was a central part of their long-term plans, with president Florentino Perez personally backing the youngster to become a key figure for the club.

Guler actually played a key role under Xabi Alonso before the Spaniard’s sack, but fresh doubt has now been cast over his future. Indeed, our sources can reveal that a ‘change in direction behind the scenes has prompted a reassessment of several attacking options’, leaving Guler ‘at the centre of growing transfer speculation’ yet again.

Guler’s exit could actually be sped up, given Real are expected to confirm the return of Nico Paz and newly capped Spain international Victor Munoz.

To that end, we understand that Arsenal and Chelsea are also looking to capitalise on Guler’s situation, although they will need to get past Liverpool first.

Guler, who can on either flank but is better utilised as a No.10, has made 106 appearances for the Spanish giants, notching 16 goals and 24 assists in the process.

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Stunning Liverpool raid in the works

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal how Real Madrid are tracking Hugo Ekitike‘s rapid development at Liverpool with a view to a gut-wrenching raid on Anfield.

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reports that Real’s renowned recruitment structure, led by chief scout Juni Calafat, continues to monitor emerging elite talent from across the major leagues as they shape their plans for the future.

And sources have told us that Ekitike’s name has climbed sharply up their internal rankings in recent months after an impressive debut campaign on Merseyside.

The 23-year-old France international has chalked up an impressive 17 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions in what’s largely been a hugely disappointing campaign for Liverpool – although they still have a shot at Champions League glory.

Ekitike’s addition went under the radar a little in the summer, especially after Liverpool got Alexander Isak on board, while the Anfield outfit alsot spent huge money on Florian Wirtz.

But of all the summer signings, including full-backs Milos Kerkez and Emmanuel Frimpong, it’s £79m signing Ekitike who has clearly made the biggest impression, and Real have certainly been paying attention.

Indeed, sources indicate that the LaLiga giants now view Ekitike as one of the most promising young forwards in world football, with his profile fitting their long-term succession planning in attack.

The Liverpool star is not the only striker on Real’s radar, however, with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland remaining a long-term Bernabeu target.

However, if Ekitike’s current trajectory continues, there is every chance that the player positions himself at the top of Real’s wishlist for the future.

More Real Madrid news: Konate U-turn; two top talents staying

Top Real defensive target Ibrahima Konate appears to have strongly suggested he’s STAYING at Liverpool if his latest comments to ESPN are anything to go by, while TEAMtalk understands the Reds have tabled a lucrative offer.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Real Madrid are set to frustrate Sunderland on two key transfer fronts, with both major Bernabeu talents now firmly considered part of the Spanish giants’ future plans.

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